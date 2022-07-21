Greenville Event Update: Koinonia Christian Center Songs of the Church Live Recording

Photo Courtesy of Koinonia Christian Center Koinonia Christian Center

If you were unable to get a ticket you can enjoy the event from the Journey.

On Friday, July 22nd at 7:00 PM, Koinonia Christian Center will be having a Songs of Church Live Recording. Currently, the event is sold out but everyone is welcome to enjoy the event from the Journey Building. Bishop Rosie O’Neal said, “ Hymns are God-centered and call our attention upward; they turn our anxieties to praise and our questions to certainties. We don't sing hymns for tradition's sake, we use them to declare the undeniable truth that Christ is still alive and his power transcends culture and time”.

As a reminder, the event starts at 7 PM. Doors will be opening at 6:15 PM

About KCC:

Koinonia Christian Center Church (KCC) was founded by Bishop Rosie S. O’neal in 1989 with seven members. The name of the church was Koinonia Christian Church (which was later changed to Koinonia Christian Center Church Ministries, Inc.). The church held its first service on February 3, 1989, at the Ramada Inn in Greenville, NC. After the initial service, KCC moved back into the home of Bishop Rosie and Bro. Toiriste O’neal in Greenville, NC. Bishop O’neal continued to have Sunday services and Tuesday night Bible Study for about 18 months at their home.

In the summer of 1991, KCC moved to a storefront facility that held about 60 people and the church remained there until July 1993. On August 15, 1993, KCC moved into a church facility on the corner of Hudson and Ward Streets that could seat approximately 440 people. During this time, KCC began to experience tremendous growth. Bishop O’neal was divinely connected to her spiritual father, Bishop I.V. Hilliard, and received principles that helped catapult the ministry to another level of excellence and favor. In August of 2004, KCC moved into its present facility at 1405 SW Greenville Blvd and currently ministers to over 2300 members.