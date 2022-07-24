Road Rage is on the Rise on North Carolina Roads

Photo Courtesy of Tommaso79/iStockphoto Tommaso79/iStockphoto

Stress is The Leading Cause For Many Road Rage Incidents

A driver recently recorded intense moments between two drivers on Interstate 440 near the Six Forks Road exit. As of Wednesday night, no one has been arrested yet.

The video showed what appeared to be a work truck chasing a red sedan. The cars were swirling in and out of lanes for several seconds until the sedan's driver makes a hard stop and gets out of the car. The work truck's driver backs up, hits a car behind him, and left the scene.

Road rage is a phenomenon many investigators said is happening far too often in Central North Carolina.

What is Road Rage?

Road Rage is aggressive or angry behavior exhibited by motorists. These behaviors include rude and verbal insults, yelling, physical threats, or dangerous driving methods targeted at other drivers, pedestrians, or cyclists in an effort to intimidate or release frustration.

Wake County Sheriff's Office reported so far this year, deputies have received 20 calls regarding road rage incidents. Meanwhile, 69 calls were received in 2021, and 73 in 2020.

There has been an alarming increase in road rage incidents in the Triangle region. "There shouldn't be anything that would make a person react that way on our highway. This is not acceptable. It's unlawful," said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.

Stress is directly linked to higher levels of aggression in adults, and aggressive drivers are more likely to take risks while driving and have car accidents. They're more likely to cut off other cars or speed through red lights. They're also more likely to have nasty cases of road rage.

Tips on how to manage stress:

Using the following techniques daily can help can someone manage stress more effectively.