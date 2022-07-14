Should Pitt County Officials Require Masks Due to High COVID-19 Risk Status?

Photo courtesy of The Conversation The Conversation

Eastern North Carolina Counties are experiencing HighCovid-19 Cases Due to the B5 Variant

It is quite ironic for Governor Roy Cooper to lift the Covid-19 state of emergency while different regions of North Carolina have high covid-19 infections. The emergency order will lift on August 15th. In Pitt County, along with Beaufort, Washington, and Martin counties, case counts have now reached the “high” level. Health experts say this is due to the new B5 variant, which is highly infectious. The B5 variant is more resistant than the previous variants. This can be a serious problem if proper precautions are not put in place. If you have been vaccinated, you are still at risk of getting infected with the B5 Variant.

In North Carolina, most counties have relaxed their Covid-19 restrictions. A lot of Pitt County residents stop wearing masks in public places. Could this be a contributing factor to the uptick in Covid-19 cases in North Carolina? Some Medical Doctors feel that reinstating masks required will be a difficult task to implement at this point, so we will continue to see a rise in Covid cases.

Eastern North Carolina public health departments said they don’t necessarily see us going back requiring everyone to wear a mask in public places, but they do encourage people to continue being cautious. In a statement, health officials at the Onslow County Health Department said they are recommending continued vaccinations as well as home-testing, especially now that those tests are so accessible.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said, “ If you tested positive for COVID-19 and continue to have symptoms 3+ months later, you may have long COVID. Speak to a health provider about your symptoms and seek care. Visit MySpot.nc.gov to locate a health care provider near you.”