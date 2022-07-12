Does North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper Need to Modify The State Tenant and Landlord Law?

Photo Courtesy of Jon Tyson/Unsplash Jon Tyson

Some North Carolina Tenants feel there should be more protection against Landlords giving short notices for them to move.

Imagine you are a resident living at an apartment complex for over a year. You recently renewed your lease, and you received a notice new management is now in charge of your apartment complex. Within a week or two, you receive a notice your rent is going up, or your lease will end in 30 days because management is no longer accepting Section 8 housing. Well, that is exactly what is happening to thousands of tenants in North Carolina. For low income families moving costs can be very expensive, and it can place a heavier burden on someone when they have to move in 30 days.

Rising rent costs are leaving some people without a place to stay, which places a burden on homeless shelters and soup kitchens. One North Carolina center said they have seen a dramatic increase in people seeking shelter. Charles Young the Executive Director of Community Crossroads Center said, “Since February of this year through June, we’ve had over a 200% increase in people seeking financial support. Some people's rent has gone up, from $100 to $200, and some people have been evicted. There are also some landlords that no longer accept Section 8 housing vouchers. “

Some people feel there should more protection for the tenants whenever they receive sudden notices from the landlord advising them their lease will no longer be honored. Especially when the economy is headed towards a recession. Some residents in one North Carolina city feel they are being mistreated after living in the apartment complex for so many years. Equal Housing Rights Advocates are calling on Governor Cooper and the North Carolina Legislature to review, and revised the North Carolina Tenant and Landlord Law.