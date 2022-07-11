North Carolina State Budget is Approved With No Stimulus Check

Veronica Charnell Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PuP6r_0gc1vVev00
Photo Courtesy of giorgiotrovato/UnsplashGiorgio Trovato

NC Gov. Roy Cooper approves $27.9B state budget proposal

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday decided to sign off on state lawmakers’ budget proposal hours before an approaching deadline.

The Governor had until the end of the day on Monday to act on the $27.9 billion spending plan, which passed the Republican-controlled legislature with enough votes.

Governor Cooper said, “Today, I signed the state budget (HB 103) that includes critical investments in education, economic development, transportation, and the state workforce”. The budget increases wages for teachers, state employees, and retirees, while also setting aside $1 billion in a fund dedicated to addressing rising costs in the face of economic headwinds. Let’s talk about what is included in the state budget and what is not included.

What’s Included in the State Budget:

The plan includes $883 million for water and wastewater initiatives, $300 million for a new education complex and governor’s office, and improvements to other government buildings. The budget allocates an additional $120.8 million in capital grants to local governments and nonprofits. The spending plan provides $32 million for school safety grants, an additional $15 million for school resource officers in elementary and middle schools, $26 million for officers in high schools, and $5 million for historically black colleges and universities to address cybersecurity and bomb threats.

Is a State Stimulus Check Included?

Unfortunately, the spending plan doesn’t go far enough in providing immediate financial relief to families dealing with rising costs. The budget does not include reducing taxes, nor did it provide the gas tax rebates that most North Carolinians were hoping for. According to AAA, North Carolina's Average for the gas week of 07/11/22 is $4.319 compared to the National Gas average of $4.678.

Additional Note Worthy North Carolina Bills on the Floor:

Under House Bill 911, lenders could get money from a borrower through a legal mechanism known as a confession of judgment, which is often found in a contract clause.

The consumer may not be aware of these provisions buried in the small fine print section of the contract. When borrowers agree to allow a creditor to obtain a judgment against them over an unpaid bill, often without advance notice or a hearing. Those who are against the bill feel this process is a function of predatory lending. The North Carolina House on July 1 amended a separate bill to strike down the provision, the confession of judgment language still went to Governor Cooper because the Senate adjourned earlier in the day. Governor Cooper said he expects the Senate to remove the provision.

What are your thoughts, should the North Carolina Legislative pass a separate bill that gives direct payments to North Carolinians for relief due to inflation?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Money# Inflation# Stimulus checks# North Carolina# Gas rebate

Comments / 100

Published by

Entertainment & Lifestyle Journalist who loves to produce quality content in Entertainment, Lifestyle, Wellness & Business. Also, I write about the Government Sector. On IG: @iam_ladyveronica Twitter: @Lady_Divine_4

Greenville, NC
2569 followers

More from Veronica Charnell Media

Pitt County, NC

Should Pitt County Officials Require Masks Due to High COVID-19 Risk Status?

Photo courtesy of The ConversationThe Conversation. Eastern North Carolina Counties are experiencing HighCovid-19 Cases Due to the B5 Variant. It is quite ironic for Governor Roy Cooper to lift the Covid-19 state of emergency while different regions of North Carolina have high covid-19 infections. The emergency order will lift on August 15th. In Pitt County, along with Beaufort, Washington, and Martin counties, case counts have now reached the “high” level. Health experts say this is due to the new B5 variant, which is highly infectious. The B5 variant is more resistant than the previous variants. This can be a serious problem if proper precautions are not put in place. If you have been vaccinated, you are still at risk of getting infected with the B5 Variant.

Read full story
7 comments

Does North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper Need to Modify The State Tenant and Landlord Law?

Some North Carolina Tenants feel there should be more protection against Landlords giving short notices for them to move. Imagine you are a resident living at an apartment complex for over a year. You recently renewed your lease, and you received a notice new management is now in charge of your apartment complex. Within a week or two, you receive a notice your rent is going up, or your lease will end in 30 days because management is no longer accepting Section 8 housing. Well, that is exactly what is happening to thousands of tenants in North Carolina. For low income families moving costs can be very expensive, and it can place a heavier burden on someone when they have to move in 30 days.

Read full story
56 comments
California State

How Can State Stimulus Checks Negatively Impact Inflation?

Photo Courtesy of enginakyurt/UnsplashEngin AKyurt. Is there something wrong with the United States System that helping your fellow Americans' financially can cause inflation to last longer?

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Californians Will be Receiving Tax Rebate Checks up to $1,050

Photo courtesy of The Republic MonitorThe Republic Monitor. Millions Of California Residents will be receiving a Tax Rebate Check in their bank accounts soon. Californians will be receiving direct payments of up to $1,050 to help offset the high price of gas and other goods. The direct payments to Californians will go out after Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022/2023 state budget, the governor's office announced on Sunday.

Read full story
26 comments
Virginia State

Governor Glenn Youngkin Celebrates Virginia Largest Tax Relief in the State History

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor Youngkin signed the Virginia State Budget, which delivers on his promise to provide tax relief for Virginian families.

Read full story
104 comments

North Carolina Lawmakers Reveals a New Proposed State Budget

Photo Courtesy of Corporate Finance InstituteCorporate Finance Institute. North Carolina Legislature said preparing teachers and state employees for an economic recession by giving them raises.

Read full story
1 comments

Governor Roy Cooper Allows North Carolina State Employees to Take Personal Significance Day Off

Photo Courtesy of Christian Mackie/UnsplashChristian Mackie. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new executive order allowing some state employees paid leave for a day of personal significance.

Read full story
43 comments

Travel Alert: CDC Said Some Caribbean Beaches are High Risk For COVID-19 Infections

Photo Courtesy of Cristiano Pinto/UnsplashCristiano Pinto. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added two destinations to its “high” category for Covid-19 risk. Around this time two years ago, the world was either still under lockdown restrictions, or slowly emerging from being on lockdodwn for months. Our world today looks as though the COVID-19 Pandemic is over with the majority of the people stopped wearing masks. Unfortunately, new COVID-19 cases are emerging from around the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added two destinations to its “high” category for Covid-19 risk – including a Caribbean nation popular for its beaches.

Read full story
16 comments

Student Loan Debt Will be Canceled For Students Who Attended Certain Colleges

The Department of Education will forgive 100 percent of all loan balances, refund prior loan payments, and repair credit histories for about 200,000 borrowers that attended certain for-profit schools.

Read full story
291 comments
Greenville, NC

Vehicle Break-Ins Are On The Rise in Greenville

Neighborhoods along Evans Street & Old Tar Road are being targeted for vehicle break-ins. Has anyone noticed the trend that is going on in Greenville, NC? There has been a string of vehicle break-ins between the hours of 11:30 PM to 4:00 AM according to neighborhood security cameras. The communities the thieves are targeting are located around Evans Street, Old Tar Road, Keys Court, and Westhaven Park. According to Ring Security Camera, two vehicles were broken into in the Irish Creek Subdivision. On June 22, two to four vehicles were reported broken into near Keys Court Community. On June 9th, several vehicles were reported broken into at the Blue Ridge Apartment Complex.

Read full story
2 comments

Will North Carolinians Receive a Gas Rebate Check Soon?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco /UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. North Carolina is still sitting on $6.2 Billion in Surplus Funds and no one is talking about a Gas Rebate Check. Governor Roy Cooper proposed last month how North Carolina should spend the $6.2 billion surplus. Governor Cooper said the state needs to address areas such as building construction, education inequities, affordable housing, and worker retention.

Read full story
56 comments

NBC’s Home Sweet Home Star Trace Austin is Releasing a New Single

Photo Courtesy of Michael Tullberg/MVR PRMichael Tullberg. Otis Williams of The Temptations Grandson talks about his journey in the Entertainment Industry and releasing new music.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado Residents Need to File Their Tax Return soon to Claim up to $1,000 in Direct Stimulus Payments

Photo Courtesy of Giorgio Trovato/UnsplashGiorgio Trovato. Colorado residents have less than two weeks to file their tax returns to receive a direct Stimulus Payment. Governor Jared Polis reminded residents earlier last week to file their state taxes by June 30, in order to receive the refunds on time.

Read full story
10 comments
Pennsylvania State

Will Pennsylvania Governor Spending Plan Get Approved for $2,000 Stimulus Checks?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor Tim Wolf pushing for $2,000 stimulus checks for Pennsylvania residents. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation.

Read full story
173 comments

Juneteenth Events in North Carolina

Popular Juneteenth Events are happening this weekend in North Carolina. Juneteenth is a national commemoration of ending slavery in the United States. It is a time that calls for celebrating the freedom within education and achievement and acknowledging the ever-evolving progress we aim to achieve in contributing to the progress, amplification, significance, and the future of the African-American community.

Read full story
3 comments

More Than 12,000 NC Student Loan Borrowers are Getting their Loan Cancelled

Photo courtesy of Alexander Schimmeck/UnsplashedAlexander Schimmeck. $142M in loan cancellations for more than 12,000 NC borrowers. Over 12,000 NC student loan borrowers from the Corinthian College have a good reason to be overwhelmed with joy. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement last week after the U.S. Department of Education announced it would cancel all remaining federal student loans for students who attended any college run by Corinthian Colleges. In North Carolina, 12,470 borrowers will receive a total of $142.1 million in loan relief. Across the United States a total of 560,000 borrowers will receive $5.8 billion in relief.

Read full story
15 comments

Facebook Invites Candace Holyfield-Parker to Teach Rising Entrepreneurs

Photo Courtesy of EPI Media Group/Candace HolyfieldTheBookofDJ. Candace said Entrepreneurs should be focusing on building their tribe & pivoting to the changing trends in their industry.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Update: North Carolinians May Receive a Gas Rebate Check

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. A group of NC Senators in Raleigh want the state to give drivers some cash to spend on fuel. Recently, I wrote an article talking about North Carolina has a $6.2 Billion Surplus. During this time the North Carolina General Assembly was not discussing offering relief to North Carolina drivers. Since then a group of Democratic Senators will like to use a portion of the surplus money to give to NC drivers relief at the pumps.

Read full story
100 comments

Here is How North Carolina Residents Can Get a Free Fan

Need a fan to keep cool this summer? You might be able to pick one up for free. Summer Season is quickly approaching which means the temperatures will be getting much warmer. The state is preparing for the upcoming southern heatwave. Do you need a fan to prepare for the summer heat? State officials say they will distribute the fans to eligible people in North Carolina now through October 31.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy