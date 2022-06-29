North Carolina Lawmakers Reveals a New Proposed State Budget

Photo Courtesy of Corporate Finance Institute Corporate Finance Institute

North Carolina Legislature said preparing teachers and state employees for an economic recession by giving them raises.

North Carolina lawmakers’ proposed budget for next year falls $443.2 million short of what a court-ordered education improvement plan orders, advocates for the plan estimate.

The coalition Every Child NC says the proposed budget doesn't do enough to educate the state’s 1.5 million public schoolchildren and doesn't meet the goals of court orders related to the long-running Leandro school funding lawsuit.

This lawsuit, which was l filed in 1994, argued that the North Carolina State was not proving adequate resources to enable a constitutionally-promised quality education to public school students. Since then the courts have ruled in favor of providing a “sound basic education” to the state’s children, but haven't ruled on the resources question.

What has been included in the State a budget:

At a glance, Lawmakers’ proposed budget includes $278 million for school buildings and just more than $200 million for school employee salaries and wage increases.

Raises for teachers under lawmakers’ new proposed fiscal 2023 budget would cost $108.9 million more and add $70 million more toward teacher supplements in 110 of the state’s 115 school systems. At the same time, abnormally high inflation has caused employees’ buying power to decrease dramatically, by a higher percentage than their pay would NC Lawmakers’ budget would provide another nearly $30 million toward other employee pay raises.

Non-certified school staff (cafeteria workers, bus drivers) would get either a 4 percent raise or have their pay boosted to $15 per hour (whichever is greater)

$1 billion for a newly created “State Inflationary Reserve” in anticipation of a possible recession.

Increases the rainy day fund to $4.75 billion

Will North Carolinians receive a stimulus check?

As of today, North Carolina Legislators are not talking about distributing stimulus checks, or some may call Gas Rebate checks. It could be due to Gas prices in North Carolina starting to decrease a little since President Biden called for suspending Gas Federal and State taxes. Since North Carolina is sitting on a Billion Surplus, should they consider helping its residents with a stimulus check?