Governor Roy Cooper Allows North Carolina State Employees to Take Personal Significance Day Off

Photo Courtesy of Christian Mackie/Unsplash Christian Mackie

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a new executive order allowing some state employees paid leave for a day of personal significance.

State Employees should be smiling more at the office since Governor Cooper Executive Order allows them to take additional time off.

Executive Order 262 provides up to eight hours of paid Personal Observance Leave to employees of Cabinet Agencies. The governor’s office said other state agencies, commissions, boards, or offices may choose to adopt the policy for their personnel.

Cooper’s office said this leave may be used by eligible employees for any single shift or calendar day of personal significance. This also includes days of cultural or religious importance.

“North Carolina is at its best when we celebrate our diversity and show respect for the cultural and faith traditions of all North Carolinians,” The Governor went on to say, “We’re proud of our diverse, talented state government workforce. We encourage all state employees to use this leave to observe a date that’s important to them and their families.

This leave policy became effective on June 16. For Example, Juneteenth was observed on Sunday, June 19. State employees had the option to request the day off with Personal Observance Leave. State Employees working a Monday through Friday schedule may request to use this leave either the Friday before or Monday after Juneteenth. State employees can use Personal Observance Leave for any other day of significance to them.

The Governor Executive Order directs employers to treat Personal Observance Leave requests as sincere and legitimate. Also, state employees do not need to explain or justify the use of this leave.