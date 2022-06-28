Travel Alert: CDC Said Some Caribbean Beaches are High Risk For COVID-19 Infections

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added two destinations to its “high” category for Covid-19 risk.

Around this time two years ago, the world was either still under lockdown restrictions, or slowly emerging from being on lockdodwn for months. Our world today looks as though the COVID-19 Pandemic is over with the majority of the people stopped wearing masks. Unfortunately, new COVID-19 cases are emerging from around the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added two destinations to its “high” category for Covid-19 risk – including a Caribbean nation popular for its beaches.

The Dominican Republic and Kuwait, a Middle Eastern country known for their cultural offerings, are both now listed as “Level 3: Covid-19 High.”

The CDC overhauled its rating system its assessing Covid-19 risk for travelers in April.

Level 3, or “high,” is considered of high-risk level and applies to places that have had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. Level 2 and Level 1 are considered “moderate” and “low” risks, respectively.

Level 4, was previously the highest risk category. This level is now reserved only for special circumstances, such as extremely high case counts, the emergence of a new variant of concern, or health care infrastructure collapse.

Other Countries in Level 3 Status:

As of June 27, the following popular European destinations were among those remaining at Level 3:

‘• France

• Germany

• Greece

• Ireland

• Italy

• The Netherlands

• Norway

• Portugal

• Spain

• the United Kingdom

