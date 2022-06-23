Vehicle Break-Ins Are On The Rise in Greenville

Photo Courtesy of K105 K105

Neighborhoods along Evans Street & Old Tar Road are being targeted for vehicle break-ins.

Has anyone noticed the trend that is going on in Greenville, NC? There has been a string of vehicle break-ins between the hours of 11:30 PM to 4:00 AM according to neighborhood security cameras. The communities the thieves are targeting are located around Evans Street, Old Tar Road, Keys Court, and Westhaven Park. According to Ring Security Camera, two vehicles were broken into in the Irish Creek Subdivision. On June 22, two to four vehicles were reported broken into near Keys Court Community. On June 9th, several vehicles were reported broken into at the Blue Ridge Apartment Complex.

If you live in these communities you need to be on high alert at all times, and it is recommended to invest in security cameras such as Ring, or ADT Security Systems. The Ring Security Cameras offer a feature for neighbors to post about crime, or suspicious activity going on in the area.

*Consider installing a camera in front or near your vehicles to increase security measures*

Keeping your car safe: Tips for preventing auto theft

Lock your doors. Remove your keys from the vehicle. Do not leave a spare key near your vehicle. Close the windows. Park in well-lit areas. Install an audible alarm system and anti-theft device. Install a vehicle immobilizer system. Install a tracking system. Never leave valuables in the car

If you see any suspicious activity in your community contact Pitt County Police Department Immediately.