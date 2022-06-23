Will North Carolinians Receive a Gas Rebate Check Soon?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco /Unsplash McKenzie Marco

North Carolina is still sitting on $6.2 Billion in Surplus Funds and no one is talking about a Gas Rebate Check

Governor Roy Cooper proposed last month how North Carolina should spend the $6.2 billion surplus. Governor Cooper said the state needs to address areas such as building construction, education inequities, affordable housing, and worker retention.

The Governor unveiled his recommendations to make adjustments to the second year of the two-year budget lawmakers approved and signed last fall. It also includes higher pay for state employees and teachers beyond what the enacted budget already directs.

State Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) is one of three primary sponsors – along with Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) and Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) – who filed Senate Bill 897 last month. They are proposing that every licensed adult driver in North Carolina get $200 from the state to apply toward spiking gas prices.

They are calling the measure the Gas Tax Rebate Act of 2022 and said it can be funded by spending $1.3 billion of the roughly $4.241 billion in surplus revenue the state has collected. So far there have been no signs of the bill getting approved.

Today President Biden is calling on Congress to suspend gas taxes for at least three months. If congress approves suspending the gas tax which consumers are forced to pay every time we visit a gas station. The Biden Administration has provided different ways to assist Americans amid inflation. Will North Carolina Government offer assistance to its fellow taxpayers who are facing high gas and grocery prices daily? Or will North Carolina approve a larger amount of stimulus checks similar to what other states have proposed?

According to AAA, North Carolina's average gas price as of 06/22/22 is $4.594. Some economists say the inflation period will get worse before it will get better due to the national supply shortage, and rising grocery prices.

Who qualifies for a Gas Rebate Check?

The bill stipulates that to qualify for the rebate, a person must be a licensed driver residing in North Carolina and at least 18 as of March 31. If passed, the bill would become effective on July 1, and the state would distribute the rebate by no later than Oct. 1.

Remember, North Carolina drivers are also North Carolina voters. We are a reflection of the phrase, “We the people” feel free to let your North Carolina House and Senate Representatives know how beneficial the Gas Tax Rebate will be for you if the bill gets passed.