NBC’s Home Sweet Home Star Trace Austin is Releasing a New Single

Photo Courtesy of Michael Tullberg/MVR PR

Otis Williams of The Temptations Grandson talks about his journey in the Entertainment Industry and releasing new music.

Growing up in a family of an immensely strong musical lineage, apart from his grandfather, Trace’s Uncle is Benjamin Wright, Jr., the famed musician, producer, arranger, and songwriter who has worked with Michael and Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Destiny’s Child, Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, and The Temptations, among many others.

Trace’s connection with his grandfather Otis Williams’ iconic career has been transformative and nurturing to the young teen. Having been born over four decades after The Temptations first skyrocketed to international popularity, Trace didn’t fully grasp how much of an impact Otis had, and still has, on the music industry, and world. That all changed, however, when Trace watched The Temptations film, an NBC TV miniseries from the late ’90s based on Otis’ auto-biographical book. Today, Trace’s relationship with his grandfather is very strong, as Trace looks to Otis as a mentor, talking with him daily about their crafts and what is needed to excel in this industry. Trace has currently done an array of media interviews with his grandfather Otis Williams of the Temptations across the country. Media outlets include FOX 5 DC, Good Day Texas ABC, KTLA MORNING SHOW, and NEW ORLEANS FOX 8. Trace’s song “Imposters” was in the top 5 hip hop teen list on VEVO.

Trace recently was on an NBC show called “Home Sweet Home”, an Ava Duvaney Production. I had the pleasure of interviewing this rising star. Ladies and Gentlemen enjoy the interview.

Veronica Charnell: Some people will say working in the Entertainment Industry is easy when your grandfather is Otis Williams. Would you agree or disagree with that statement?

Trace Austin: I certainly has its advantages because I’ve been allowed to walk through doors that may be difficult for other artists however, the difficult part is people will compare me to his talent. My genre is Hip Hop Pop which doesn’t require the harmonizing skills that my grandfather and the Temptations are famous for.

Veronica Charnell: I heard you are releasing a new single, please tell us the story behind this single, the release date, and where the single can be found?

Trace Austin: My parents go to Maui and stay at this nice resort, and there is a beautiful Hawaiian girl who works at the resort. Mind you she’s a grown woman but I had a crush on her at 17 and she worked around the pool area of the resort. I would stay at the pool all day and order poolside service, your first crush always stays with you, and she’s the inspiration for the song. The name of the song is “I need to See you”, written By Trace Austin & produced by ChurchBoyScotty. It will be released on June 22nd and you can listen to the song on Trace Austin Spotify, Apple Music, and the latest platform Beatify which is a great platform for all artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q7cW4_0gGhdrNI00
Photo Courtesy of MVR PR/Trace Austin

Veronica Charnell: Did you write and produce the songs on your album?

Trace Austin: Yes, I wrote most of the songs on the album along with a co-writer music producer ChurchBoyScotty.

Veronica Charnell: Are there any upcoming projects, or concerts you are working on?

Trace Austin: I have a show coming up in Kansas City on July 3rd at the T Mobile Center with Rod Wave, Moneybagg yo, and Mulatto. I will be at the Mint on July 7th featuring a live band. I have a show in the works for television. “ I would like to thank my family, friends, and online supporters who are following me on this journey and inspiring me along the way! Stay tuned…the best is yet to come!”

