Colorado Residents Need to File Their Tax Return soon to Claim up to $1,000 in Direct Stimulus Payments

Photo Courtesy of Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash Giorgio Trovato

Colorado residents have less than two weeks to file their tax returns to receive a direct Stimulus Payment

Governor Jared Polis reminded residents earlier last week to file their state taxes by June 30, in order to receive the refunds on time.

The payments come in the form of tax rebates as a way to help neutralize the impact of inflation .

Governor Polis states.” I urge all Coloradans to complete their state tax filing right away so you can get the Colorado Cashback Rebate on time this summer," said Mr Polis.

If someone waits until June 30th, or until mid-October, more than likely they will receive a tax rebate check I. January 2023. The deadline to claim was originally May 31 but was extended by the state legislator.

How can Colorado Residents Claim their Tax Rebate Check?

The Colorado Cashback will provide single filers with $500 checks and joint filers can get up to $1,000.

To receive the refund in August, full-year residents must either file a Colorado individual income tax return for the 2021 tax year.

Additionally, residents can also apply for the 2021 Property Tax/Rent/Heat Rebate Credit (PTC) by June 30. If you file for an extension for your 2022 Tax returns, you can expect to receive rebate check in January 2023.

What if I do not have any taxable income?

Residents may still claim the rebate even if they did not have taxable income. To be eligible, residents must be full-year Colorado residents who were at least 18 years old on December 31, 2021.