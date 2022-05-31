Update: North Carolinians May Receive a Gas Rebate Check

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/Unsplash McKenzie Marco

A group of NC Senators in Raleigh want the state to give drivers some cash to spend on fuel.

Recently, I wrote an article talking about North Carolina has a $6.2 Billion Surplus. During this time the North Carolina General Assembly was not discussing offering relief to North Carolina drivers. Since then a group of Democratic Senators will like to use a portion of the surplus money to give to NC drivers relief at the pumps.

State Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) is one of three primary sponsors – along with Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) and Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) – who filed Senate Bill 897 on Thursday, proposing that every licensed adult driver in North Carolina get $200 from the state to apply toward spiking gas prices.

They are calling the measure the Gas Tax Rebate Act of 2022 and said it can be funded by spending $1.3 billion of the roughly $4.241 billion in surplus revenue the state has collected.

According to AAA, North Carolina average gas price as of 05/31/22 is $4.356. Some economists say the inflation period will get worse before it will get better due to national supply shortage, and rising grocery prices.

Who qualifies for a Gas Rebate Check?

The bill stipulates that to qualify for the rebate, a person must be a licensed driver residing in North Carolina and at least 18 as of March 31. If passed, the bill would become effective on July 1, and the state would distribute the rebate by no later than Oct. 1.

Remember, North Carolina drivers are also North Carolina voters. We are a reflection of the phrase, “We the people” feel free to let your North Carolina House and Senate Representatives know how beneficial the Gas Tax Rebate will be for you if the bill get pass.