Here is How North Carolina Residents Can Get a Free Fan

Photo Courtesy of nameofmin/Unsplash

Need a fan to keep cool this summer? You might be able to pick one up for free.

Summer Season is quickly approaching which means the temperatures will be getting much warmer. The state is preparing for the upcoming southern heatwave. Do you need a fan to prepare for the summer heat? State officials say they will distribute the fans to eligible people in North Carolina now through October 31.

The program is run by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Aging and Adult Services, in partnership with N.C. Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers. Since 1986 the Division of Aging and Adult Services to Area Agencies on Aging has purchased fans in support of OFHR, this is a summer program intended to provide a more comfortable living environment and reduce heat-related illnesses for older adults and adults with disabilities.

People who are 60 and older, and adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for the program at local aging agencies across the state.

How can I get a free fan?

People may contact their area agency on aging or the Division of Aging and Adult Services’ housing program consultant at 919-855-3419.

Hot Weather Tips for Senior Citizens:

  • Cool off by taking baths or showers, or placing ice bags or wet towels on the body
  • Stay out of direct sunlight, put shades over the windows, and use cross-ventilation and fans to cool rooms
  • Drink plenty of liquids such as water, fruit, or vegetable juices and iced tea to replace the fluids lost by sweating. As a person ages, thirst declines. Limit intake of alcoholic beverages or fluids that have too much salt, since it can complicate existing medical problems, such as high blood pressure

For more information visit the North Carolina Division of Aging & Adult Services

