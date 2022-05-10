Meet Precious Stevens of Posh Academy

Photo Courtesy of Nathan Pearcy/ Precious Stevens Nathan Pearcy

Precious Stevens also known as "The Draping Queen" is a draping instructor, business consultant, and public speaker. Precious provides coaching, and virtual and hands-on training, to help creative entrepreneurs who are tired of only attracting lower-paying clients, so they can make more money doing what they love - which is designing premium backdrops.

She always had a knack for creating innovations and providing a "POSH" flavor to everything she touched. Precious got a strong sense of urgency to launch her event business in 2016 after growing tired of her corporate gig that had no upward mobility. As she saw elegant drapery designed by various professionals, she fell in love and found her niche. In 2018, Precious attended IWED, received her accreditation as an event designer, and later created The Posh Academy. Precious started her company The Posh Academy as a business mentor and draping instructor in 2018 to teach entrepreneurs how to make more money doing what they love through premium draping. Her e-commerce store offers the fabric and draping equipment used for creating elegant de-signs. The Posh Academy provides premium products that help its clients level up without breaking the bank. While serving her tribe, Precious saw a need for a coaching service that specialized in building a premium brand thus creating Planning 2 Profit in 2020.

In 2020, The Covid 19 Pandemic hit, forcing The Posh Academy to postpone its 24 city tour for the remainder of the year. Upon relaunching the tour in 2021, her drive was stronger than ever thus expanding into The Posh Network. In 2022, Precious hit the ground running with her Draping Plan 2 Profit 2 Day Seminar. Attendees learn Precious'3 Step Framework to take their business to the next level with Mastery, mindset, and Marketing. The Draping Queen is set to kick off the second quarter with her 23-city Hands-On Draping Master Class Tour.

Precious is a solution-driven expert, her passion for creativity makes her innovative, her high energy and electric personality will invite you in and make you feel at ease when working with her.