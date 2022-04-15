Celebrate Easter With Koinonia Christian Center

Photo Courtesy of Koinonia Christian Center/the heart reader Koinonia Christian Center

Easter 2022 is looking very different from Easter of 2020. This year we have the option to celebrate Easter in person, and fellowship with one another. One local church has decided to have a transformational Easter Production.

Koinonia Christian Center invites you to join them for their Easter Experience on Sunday, April 17, 9 am, 12 pm, and 5 pm EST. They will be showcasing this thought-provoking play entitled, “The Heart Reader”. If you have kids, there will be children's church available (infant - high school) at all encounters. Masks are required, but we will be unrestricted in our praise at all the encounters.

If you are not able to attend the Easter Experience in person, you have the option to watch the play virtually here. In the virtual environment you can still interact with everyone by leaving your comments.

The Purpose of Easter

Easter is celebrated by Christians as a joyous holiday because it represents the fulfillment of the prophecies of the Old Testament and the revelation of God's plan for all of humankind. In commemorating the Resurrection of Jesus, Easter also celebrates the defeat of death and the hope of salvation for everyone.

The KCC Leadership

Bishop Rosie S. O’neal is a renowned author and the Senior Pastor of Koinonia Christian Center Church (KCC) in Greenville, North Carolina. Bishop O’neal’s “keep-it-real” approach is the hallmark of her ministry. Pastor Trev Evans is the Staff Pastor, Assistant Pastor Antony Hutchins, and Pastor Shondell Jones is the Executive Pastor. Koinonia Christian Center is located in Greenvill, North Carolina.