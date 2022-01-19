Eastern NC Will See its First Accumulated Snow Fall Event

Photo courtesy of Wral News/Weather Wral News

Someone pitch me to make sure I am not dreaming. Greenville is expected to see winter weather starting Thursday through Saturday afternoon.

Eastern NC is included under a Winter Storm Watch. The next round of winter weather is looking much more like a high-impact event for Greenville, and Eastern NC. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the entire viewing area, including the Triangle, for Thursday evening through Saturday morning, when ice and snow will be likely in our area. Greenville could start experiencing winter weather as early as Thursday evening. The city of Greenville is expected to have 1/10" - 1/4" of icing from Freezing rain. During the overnight hour's temperature will be dropping then we will start seeing snow precipitation.

Photo Courtesy Of NWS/Newport/Morehead City NWS Newport/Morehead City

How to Prepare for a Winter Storm

It is important to be prepared for winter weather before it strikes. One of the main concerns is that a winter storm can knock out heat, power, and communications services to your home or office. These services could be out for days at a time. The State Of North Carolina recommends we should do the following to prepare for the winter storm.

Restock or update your emergency kit

Add supplies to your emergency kit

Make a family communications plan

Try not to travel. If travel is needed, keep a disaster supplies kit in your vehicle.

Bring pets inside during winter weather. Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.

Make sure you have a good amount of heating fuel. Regular fuel sources may be cut off.

If you have a fireplace, store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood.

For more information on what to do during and after the winter storm visit here