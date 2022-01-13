Celebrity Dentist Dr. Catrise Austin Talks About Growing Your Business in 2022

Veronica Charnell Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCMvE_0dkAqKKM00
Photo Courtesy of Dr. Catrise AustinDr. Catrise Austin

Cardi B’s Dentist says “Clubhouse is a must”!

I am sure everyone knows if you have a business whether it is a large corporation, or a small business there is no way you can grow without being active on Social Media. I joined Clubhouse on December 24, 2020, when the app was still fairly new and exclusive. One year later I have no regrets about being active on the app. I have connected with some amazing Men and Women from various industries.

I had the opportunity to talk with Celebrity Dentist Dr. Catrise Austin about growing your business in 2022. Dr. Austin is best known as “ The Queen of Smiles”. She is a trailblazer in the Dentistry field.

She is a #1 best-selling author and is an award-winning Cosmetic Dentist to the stars like Cardi B, Wendy Williams, Anthony Anderson, DJ Khaled, and Common to name a few. She is also a business coach. Dr. Austin was recently voted as one of the "Top 25 Women In Dentistry" by Dental Products Report Magazine and was also named as one of Kleer's "Most Influential Dentists in America" for her influence in the field of Dentistry.

Ladies & Gentlemen Dr. Catrise Austin

I joined Clubhouse on Dec 21, 2021, now have 12.6k followers. I can not begin to express how much Clubhouse has helped my business. I’m addicted!

Networking: It has helped me in networking and collaborating with influencers not only in dentistry but most importantly in other fields like business, entertainment, marketing, pr, social media, and gurus.

Brand Authority: I have established myself as an authority in my field by becoming a moderator in many rooms when I can share valuable lessons, tips, and answer questions. 

Audience: I can put on a virtual seminar at will related to my business, products, and skills and have an attentive audience of people listen to my message…without traveling or having to be camera ready! 

Meet celebrities: it’s not uncommon for me to be on the same stage as Grant Cardone, Dyamond John, Billie Gene in Marketing, Cindy Stumpo, and other successful business people. I’ve even shared the stage as a speaker with Snoop Dogg and comedian Tiffany Haddish. Which is so cool to me.

Social media growth: My Instagram and Twitter followers grow so much faster because I have links on my Clubhouse.

Email list and Lead Captures: I’ve also built a bigger list of leads because of Clubhouse. If the app went away today, I have priceless leads.

Audio clips for promotional use: Now we have Audio replays and snippets that we can use to promote our talks on social media

Learning: I’ve learned valuable and priceless business and self-help that has helped me grow personally and in my business financially.

Chill: If you are stressed out in your business, you can even go there to just chill. You can meditate, listen to music, virtual date, go to a comedy room, listen to audiobooks, or even listen to a live reading of plays and movies like “The Lion King” or Prince’s Purple Rain. 

There’s more, but I think that is a good argument why every entrepreneur/business owner should be on Clubhouse!

