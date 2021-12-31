Will The Federal Government Shut Down The Country Due to The Omicron Variant

Photo Courtesy of Andy Feliciotti/Unsplash Andy Feliciotti

Omicron Variant is rapidly moving throughout the United States with avenges. It seems like just yesterday Omicron Variant took over the entire South Africa Continent. Now, The United States, Britain, France, and Australia are among countries reporting record high COVID-19 cases as Omicron surges around the world.

On Tuesday, the United States set a record high for single-day COVID-19 infections, with 441,278 new cases. The new spike surpasses the 252,776-case record, set last January.

Thousands of flights around the world have been canceled this week in a continuation of the travel chaos that unfolded over the holidays. Early Wednesday morning, more than 2,280 flights had been canceled globally for the day, with more than 740 flights within, to, and from the United States called off, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The demand for COVID-19 testing is at a record high. For example, along the east coast, we are witnessing testing sites reaching their capacity limits while hundreds of Americans wait in long lines to get tested.

Since Omicron Variant is more contagious than the Delta Variant, do you think the Federal Government needs to temporarily shut the country down to control the daily number of positive COVID-19 cases? Even though the rising numbers remind us of 2020 when the pandemic started. The difference is we have vaccines, and Booster shots to help protect us from the disease, but the rising number of breakthrough cases is quite alarming.

Photo Courtesy of Anastasiia Chepinska/Unsplash Anastasiia Chepinska

While cases are rising, the CDC has changed the number of days you should remain in isolation if you are tested positive for the virus. According to the CDC, A positive self-test result means that the test detected the virus, and you are very likely to have an infection and should stay home or isolated for 10 days. The CDC recommends wearing a mask if you have contact with others, and avoiding indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to someone else.