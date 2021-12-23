Will the Omicron Variant Change Your Christmas Travel Plans?

Photo Courtesy of JESHOOTS.COM @jeshoots/Unsplash @jeshoots

The highly contagious Omicron Variant is spreading across the country at an alarming rate. Over the weekend, there was an 81% spike in Covid Cases. Public School systems across the country are responding to the spike by moving students to virtual learning. The number of US public schools closing due to Covid this week hit 646 , a sharp increase from the previous week, according to data service Burbio.

Still, some experts and Politicians feel school districts should maintain a business as usual mentality by keeping their doors open. They believe virtual learning will do more damage than contracting Covid.

Omicron Variant is present in 32 States and counting. This variant is more transmissible than the Delta variant. While Some Americans are choosing not to wear masks in public places. It is only a matter of time before more Omicron cases will emerge.

The question is, Will Omicron Variant change your Christmas Travel Plans? Millions of Americans are planning to travel for the Christmas Holiday despite the increase of Omicron Variant Cases.

Some Americans oppose wearing a mask in public areas for various reasons.

Recently, Three Democratic members of Congress announced Sunday that they have breakthrough coronavirus infections.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey as well as Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado shared that they had tested positive for Covid-19 via tweets from their official accounts.

They all reported having received Covid-19 booster shots and experiencing mild symptoms.

The CDC website is a great resources for getting updates on the number of Covid cases the United States is getting each day. View the Covid tracker to see what areas are experiencing high community spread.