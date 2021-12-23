Will the Omicron Variant Change Your Christmas Travel Plans?

Veronica Charnell Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLr7g_0dU5RQZH00
Photo Courtesy of JESHOOTS.COM @jeshoots/Unsplash@jeshoots

The highly contagious Omicron Variant is spreading across the country at an alarming rate. Over the weekend, there was an 81% spike in Covid Cases. Public School systems across the country are responding to the spike by moving students to virtual learning. The number of US public schools closing due to Covid this week hit 646, a sharp increase from the previous week, according to data service Burbio.

Still, some experts and Politicians feel school districts should maintain a business as usual mentality by keeping their doors open. They believe virtual learning will do more damage than contracting Covid.

Omicron Variant is present in 32 States and counting. This variant is more transmissible than the Delta variant. While Some Americans are choosing not to wear masks in public places. It is only a matter of time before more Omicron cases will emerge.

The question is, Will Omicron Variant change your Christmas Travel Plans? Millions of Americans are planning to travel for the Christmas Holiday despite the increase of Omicron Variant Cases.

Some Americans oppose wearing a mask in public areas for various reasons.

Recently, Three Democratic members of Congress announced Sunday that they have breakthrough coronavirus infections.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey as well as Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado shared that they had tested positive for Covid-19 via tweets from their official accounts.

They all reported having received Covid-19 booster shots and experiencing mild symptoms.

The CDC website is a great resources for getting updates on the number of Covid cases the United States is getting each day. View the Covid tracker to see what areas are experiencing high community spread.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
CovidLifestyleHealthUnited StatesOmicron variant

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an Entertainment & Lifestyle Journalist who loves to produce quality content in Entertainment, Lifestyle, Food, & Business. Occasionally, I write about the Government Sector. On IG: @iam_ladyveronica Website: https://veronicacharnell.com/veronica-charnell-media/

Greenville, NC
613 followers

More from Veronica Charnell Media

New York City, NY

Saturday Night Live is Experiencing Covid-19 Outbreak

New York City is experiencing a rise in Covid cases due to the Omicron Variant. Saturday Night Live will have no live audience, and musical guests tonight due to the rapidly spreading Omicron Variant. Out of an abundance of caution, Saturday Night Live will be operating with limited cast and crew members, because four cast membershavetested positive for Covid-19. Three other Actors have called out because they are now “fearful” about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly show is filmed.

Read full story
8 comments

Will The Federal Government Approve Another Stimulus Check?

Photo Courtesy of Pepi Stojanovski @timbatec/UnsplashPepi Stojanovski. There has been so much conversation about the Budget, The Debt Ceiling, and Inflation no one is thinking about the Millions of Americans who signed a petition requesting a monthly stimulus check. Let us not forget there is a petition calling for another stimulus check with currently over 2 million signatures on change.org. The men and women who signed the petition represents “We The People”. This phrase is found as the first sentence in the United States Constitution that means the government gets all of its powers from all of the citizens of the United States of America. They are registered voters, so why is the $2,000 a month for every American Petition being ignored. Currently, there is little to no discussion in support of pushing this bill to the House of Representatives Floor.

Read full story
232 comments
Greenville, NC

Michael’s Offer Unique Christmas Decorations

Photo Courtesy of Veronica Charnell/ Michael’sVeronica Charnell. I recently visited Micheal’s in Greenville seeking some Christmas vibes and inspiration on how I wanted to decorate my home. Christmas Day will be here before we know it. So this year, I did not want to procrastinate with decorating my home this year.

Read full story

Jazmine Sullivan Shocks Her Fans with Heaux Tales Tour

Photo courtesy of Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BETBennett Raglin. It is official and confirmed!! Jazmine Sullivan is going on tour. After her fans' response to the rumors of an upcoming tour on Social Media. The Grammy-nominated singer has announced the dates for her headlining Heaux Tales Tour.

Read full story

Will The Omicron Variant Create New Masks Mandates?

Photo courtesy of The Weather ChannelThe Weather Channel. I know many of you are thinking here we go again with another COVID-19 Variant. The Omicron Variant has medical researchers working longer hours to learn more about this variant. While the world is slowly returning to normal Omicron variant is showing signs it can spread much faster than the Delta Variant. Now everyone is wondering if Masks Mandates in public areas will be making a come back soon, or will the CDC release new recommendations for restrictions soon? As of today, the first confirmed case of the Omicron Variant is in California.

Read full story
146 comments

Your Thanksgiving Day Dinner Options Has Arrived

Photo courtesy of Libby Penner @libby_penner/UnsplashLibby Penner. Well the time has arrived, it is Thanksgiving week. Everyone has been waiting for this special week to arrive. While some people are preparing to travel, some people have already purchased their Thanksgiving Dinner items, but there are some men and women who are still undecided on what they should eat for Thanksgiving dinner. So I decided to create a two part series featuring Thanksgiving Day Meal Ideas. I have spoken to men and women from around the United States about what they are having for dinner. The purpose of this series is to help make Thanksgiving Dinner a little more interesting this year.

Read full story

Xenia Chen Talks About How She Created a High Quality Hosiery Brand

Photo Courtesy of PR Jill Lewis/ Xenia ChenXenia Chen. It is really happening, the world is finally returning back to normal. People are beginning to shelve their sweats and rediscover the joys of dressing up.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Charisse Mills Talks about her New Podcast, and Reality Show One Mo Chance

Photo Courtesy of MVP Public Relations/Charisse MillsCharisse Mills. Charisse has paved her way into the entertainment industry by creating her own unique style of music. With her ability to sing opera in six languages (French, German, Italian, Russian, Spanish and English), she has fused her vocal talent and passion for EDM/pop music to form a music genre called “Pop’era.” Charisse has performed for dignitaries all over the world, including President Bill Clinton, President George W. Bush and the Reverend Jesse Jackson. She also collaborated with Grammy-winning R&B artist Ne-Yo on his 2015 single, “Integrity.”

Read full story

Why Now is a Good Time to Start Preparing for Tax Season 2022

Photo Courtesy of Veronica Charnell/Created with CanvaVeronica Charnell. During this time of the year, everyone is preparing for the Holidays. If we will be completely honest, we have been thinking more and more about Holiday gifts, do I want to travel or stay home for the holidays this year, and what to bring to the holiday dinner.

Read full story
Greenville, NC

Why You Need to Visit Basil’s Restaurant & Pizzeria For Dinner

Photo Courtesy of Basil’s Restaurant PizzeriaBasil’s Pizza. Basil‘s Restaurant & Pizzeria Was a Win for Friday Night Dinner. Basil's Restaurant & Pizzeria was on my mind Friday night when I was trying to decide what to eat for dinner. I decided to feature this local restaurant, because of the level of customer service I received from this business.

Read full story

Up Close and Personal With Celebrity Fitness Trainer Mac Solomon

Photo Courtesy Of MVR Public Relations/Mac SolomonMac Solomon. Mac Solomon said, "My only regret is that I wish I could have had the information I have now, so I could have started sooner."

Read full story

Cocoa Baby Love Clothing Brand Celebrates The Beauty of African American Children

Photo Courtesy of EPI Media Group/ Penelope McCownNathan Pearcy. Penelope McCown created her own luxury brand to support Black Women who struggle with infertility. Penelope McCown is a wife, mother, and owner of one of a kind, Cocoa Baby Love, LLC. McCown is a Family Nurse Practitioner by trade but was inspired by her daughter, Priya to build something greater that is Cocoa Baby Love, LLC. A high end brand of infant and toddler products and apparel dedicated to the celebration of African American Children. McCown chooses to center her business on celebrating African American Children due to her own personal struggles of having a child with her husband. Before McCown was given the vision of her business, she and her husband desired to have a large family.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Dr. Leslie Matthews Talks about How Essential Vitamin D is to Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle

Photo Courtesy Of EPI Media Group/Dr. Leslie MatthewsEPI Media Group. Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews is a Professor of Surgery, and the Director of Surgical Critical Care at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA. Dr. Matthews is Known as one of the “Top Vitamin D experts in the world,” Focusing his career on the study of Vitamin D deficiency in surgical intensive care patients, where he has been investigating the positive effect of Vitamin D therapy on critically ill patients.

Read full story
Atlantic City, NJ

Talasia Offers Up Inspiration Ahead of Her Upcoming Single Release in Atlantic City

Gospel Recording Artist Talasia performs “Everybody Gon See” live in concert. WHAT: The professionally trained gospel singer delivers her new single to reaffirm one’s never-ending ability to overcome life’s challenges. With special guests and appearances, Talasia seeks to duplicate the kingdom of God through vocal entertainment.

Read full story

Coffee Enthusiasts Talks About Coffee For The Fall Season

Photo Courtesy of Author Veronica Charnell/CanvaVeronica Charnell. Coffee Lovers around the world talks about the best coffee makers in 2021. Are you looking to upgrade your coffee maker, or change your usual morning coffee? Through out the years, having a cup of Coffee has definitely evolved. Today we have so many different options to chose from. To help you simplify the decision making process, I have gather Coffee Lovers from around the world to offer some recommendations on what type of coffee you need to add to your collection, and what Coffee Maker you should be using.

Read full story

Tyler Perry’s “Ruthless” Star Anthony Bless Talks About His Journey to Stardom

Photo Courtesy of MVR Public Relations/Anthony BlessColleen Allison Barajas. Anthony Bless said, “I had to "sacrifice" because I was so relentless about achieving my goals, but if it was not for those sacrifices I would’ve never made it to this point.

Read full story

Ashley Everett and Jay Burton Talk About The Key to a Healthier Lifestyle

Photo Courtesy Of Ashley Everett & Jay BurtonAshley Everett. Beyoncé Dance Captain, Ashley Everett, and Jay Burton said The 80/20 rule is more effective when we are consistently exercising on a weekly basis.

Read full story

Music Director Kim Burse Makes History at Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration

Music Director, Kim Burse has been a noteworthy leader in the music space for over 20 years. I can remember discovering Kim Burse gift when I was watching BET’s Black Girls Rock Award Show, and the Super Bowl Half Time Performance Show. It was an honor for me to have the opportunity to interview her for my radio show a little over a year ago.

Read full story

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Comedian El Gordo Mamon (Julian Gonzalez)

Photo Courtesy Of The MVR Public Relations/El Gordo Mamon@juanavilaphotgraphy/Juan Avila. El Gordo Mamon said, “Being a Latino in this country means a lot because I know the challenges and sacrifices my father went through to provide for his family”.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy