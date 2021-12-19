Saturday Night Live is Experiencing Covid-19 Outbreak

Photo Courtesy of NBC Saturday Night Live NBC

New York City is experiencing a rise in Covid cases due to the Omicron Variant. Saturday Night Live will have no live audience, and musical guests tonight due to the rapidly spreading Omicron Variant. Out of an abundance of caution, Saturday Night Live will be operating with limited cast and crew members, because four cast members have tested positive for Covid-19 . Three other Actors have called out because they are now “fearful” about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly show is filmed.

Will New York City be forced to Shut Down due to an alarming number of Positive Covid-19 Cases? During the height of the pandemic in 2020, New York City was considered to be ground zero for Covid-19 infections and deaths. The New York City has reported Covid-19 infections rose sharply this week. Testing sites across the city once again had long lines. Outbreaks across the city are causing some schools to move their final exams online. Several musical shows in New York City have been canceled due to an increase of Omicron Variant Cases. As a Nation, we are still in a Pandemic, so let us stand together as one Nation by taking the necessary precautions to help slow the spread.

The Christmas Holiday season is being blamed for the reason why positive Covid-19 Cases as increased. Over 22 Million people are expected to travel for the Christmas Holiday Despite the surge in cases.

Support Saturday Night Live by watching tonight’s episode.