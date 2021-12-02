Jazmine Sullivan Shocks Her Fans with Heaux Tales Tour

Photo courtesy of Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET Bennett Raglin

It is official and confirmed!! Jazmine Sullivan is going on tour. After her fans' response to the rumors of an upcoming tour on Social Media. The Grammy-nominated singer has announced the dates for her headlining Heaux Tales Tour.

The Grammy-nominated singer said on her recent Instagram post, “Ask you shall receive” with a picture showing the cities and dates she will be performing at. Shortly after Jazmine's post, the internet went crazy to the point Jazmine started sharing her fans' reactions to her announcement.

Spotify pre-sale begins on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time per Jazmine Instagram Stories.

The Grammy Nominated project won Album of the Year at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Sullivan remained true to herself during her acceptance speech, by expressing how uncomfortable she felt standing in front of everyone due to being in quarantine. Jazmine also won Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.

The song is also up for four awards at the 64th Grammy Awards which includes Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Can we have a round of applause for the creators for putting a smile on our faces while going through Jazmine Instagram Stories? Their reaction to Jazmine's announcement caused the singer to share her fans' reactions with the world.

The Soulful Queen is an advocate for taking care of yourself. She is also promoting Redefining Self-Care. You can see more on Jazmine Sullivan Instagram