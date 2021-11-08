Why You Need to Visit Basil’s Restaurant & Pizzeria For Dinner

Photo Courtesy of Basil’s Restaurant Pizzeria Basil’s Pizza

Basil‘s Restaurant & Pizzeria Was a Win for Friday Night Dinner

Basil's Restaurant & Pizzeria was on my mind Friday night when I was trying to decide what to eat for dinner. I decided to feature this local restaurant, because of the level of customer service I received from this business.

I decided to call Basil‘s to place a take out order for a Large Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza. The employee I spoke to on the phone explained to me they are now offering curbside service for Carry Out orders only. Let’s talk about convenience. The pandemic kind of spoiled us. Restaurant owners started Implementing curbside ordering due to COVID-19 restrictions. I didn’t even have to get out my car one of the employees bought the pizza out to me.

If you decide to place a to go order, you do not have to guess when your order will be ready. The restaurant sends you a text message to let you know your order is ready. Upon arriving to the restaurant all you need to do is respond to the text message to let them know the parking space number you are in.

Let’s Talk About The Food..

The pizza was absolutely amazing. The pizza ingredients was fresh, the temperature of my pizza was just right, and I love the cheese Basils used on their pizzas.

As you can see this picture explains how Friday Night Dinner.

Photo Courtesy of Veronica Charnell Veronica Charnell

Summary of the Customer Service

The employees I interacted with provided great customer service the entire time. Their tone of voice was friendly, they had a positive attitude, and their smile spoke volumes.

Remember to always provide excellent customer service regardless of your job title. Your next customer could be someone associated with the media, or a major public figure.

About Basil’s

Warm eatery serving an extensive menu of hearty Italian, American & Greek fare, plus specialty dips. The restaurant is located 1675 E Fire-tower Rd, Greenville, NC