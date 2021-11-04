Up Close and Personal With Celebrity Fitness Trainer Mac Solomon

Photo Courtesy Of MVR Public Relations/Mac Solomon Mac Solomon

Mac Solomon, former athlete, young entrepreneur, and ambitious fitness trainer known for helping others get fit and for making every class feel more like a party. The former Athlete is now taking his skills from the field to transforming bodies and motivating others to shed pounds while having FUN- “Keeping them so engaged that they forget they’re working out”.

For Mac it’s “Hit’s Only” as his client's dance and move in style to the music while working out in HIIT-ROBIX class; High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), which combines Hip Hop Aerobics.

I had the opportunity to talk with Mac about his passion, and his journey to becoming a Celebrity Fitness Trainer.

Veronica Charnell: Are you originally from Los Angeles, CA?

Mac Solomon: I’m originally from the Bay Area. I was born in Oakland, and was raised most of my life in Hayward.

Veronica Charnell: Why did you decide to become an Entrepreneur instead of working towards playing Sports?

Mac Solomon: I just knew I can’t play forever which made it easier for me to move on. There’s only so long you can run, jump, and cut before your body finally says enough is enough. I felt like entrepreneurship was a better route, because if I execute the plan right, I could be making money like the professional athletes.

Veronica Charnell: Was becoming a Fitness Trainer your first passion?

Mac Solomon: My first passion was just playing sports. It’s all I wanted to do as a kid. It was the thrill of competing. The desire to work in the Fitness Industry came as I got older.

Photo Courtesy of MVR Public Relations/ Mac Solomon Mac Solomon

Veronica Charnell: Why do you encourage your clients to choose Passion over Paycheck?

Mac Solomon: I just feel like if you’re going to wake up every day and do something, why it can not be what you love to do? I don’t have a problem with people who are content with the job they have. The only problem I have are with people who hate their job, but have a passion for something else. That passion can lead you to a different life, but you would never know because you haven’t given yourself a chance to try.

Veronica Charnell: Can you tell us more about your online programs?

Mac Solomon: I have an online platform for my Hip Hop Aerobics class which is called HIIT-ROBIX On Demand. It is mainly for people who are not local but still want to try the class. This gives them the ability to do the class anywhere and still get the full experience. It features over 100+ past classes as well as new classes uploaded on a weekly basis for $30/month.

Veronica Charnell: Do you offer any Meal Prep options for your clients?

Mac Solomon: Yes, I do. I recommend the proper nutrition that they need for the type of goals they have.

Photo Courtesy of MVR Public Relations/ Mac Solomon Mac Solomon

Veronica Charnell: How do you define a "Healthy Lifestyle"?

Mac Solomon: I define a healthy lifestyle as someone who is healthy mentally, physically, and spiritually.

Veronica Charnell: Do you think working out consistently will improve our overall Mental Health?

Mac Solomon: Absolutely!! When you exercise, your body releases a hormone called dopamine which is sent to the brain that improves your mood. It can relieve temporarily symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Veronica Charnell: Looking at your level of success today, do you have any regrets?

Mac Solomon: My only regret is that I wish I could have had the information I have now so I could have started sooner.

