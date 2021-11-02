Cocoa Baby Love Clothing Brand Celebrates The Beauty of African American Children

Veronica Charnell Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t0KKP_0ckTOp4h00
Photo Courtesy of EPI Media Group/ Penelope McCownNathan Pearcy

Penelope McCown created her own luxury brand to support Black Women who struggle with infertility.

Penelope McCown is a wife, mother, and owner of one of a kind, Cocoa Baby Love, LLC. McCown is a Family Nurse Practitioner by trade but was inspired by her daughter, Priya to build something greater that is Cocoa Baby Love, LLC. A high end brand of infant and toddler products and apparel dedicated to the celebration of African American Children. McCown chooses to center her business on celebrating African American Children due to her own personal struggles of having a child with her husband. Before McCown was given the vision of her business, she and her husband desired to have a large family.

I had the opportunity to talk with Penelope about her personal struggles, and Luxury infant and toddler products.

Veronica Charnell: What inspired you to create your own clothing brand?

Penelope McCown : I am an amazingly blessed mother who was and is still inspired everyday by my daughter and inspired by my journey to motherhood. It was very difficult for me to conceive a child. After what seemed like a lifetime of trying to conceive naturally I was unable to do so. After multiple tests and treatments, I underwent 3 rounds of IVF and also suffered a devastating miscarriage of a little girl. But I never gave up faith and God blessed me and my husband with our biggest gift, our rainbow baby, Priya. Due to my personal struggles of conceiving and bearing a child I was inspired to create Cocoa Baby Love. I was inspired to celebrate being a mother because it was so difficult for me to finally become one and I absolutely love being a mother. Through this experience I was inspired to celebrate not only my child but all African American children. Because like my own daughter, children give the biggest gifts to all mothers. Cocoa Baby Love is a luxury brand of infant and toddler products and products for moms and actually not just clothing. All of my products that I will carry are influenced in some way by my journey to become a mother and by my experience as a mother.

Veronica Charnell: How does your brand celebrate African American Children?

Penelope McCown : A big part of Cocoa Baby Love are what I call my mini brand ambassadors. My brand is heavily inspired by and influenced by my daughter. And my mini brand ambassadors are designed in her likeness. They are meant to not only represent my child but all African American children. These mini brand ambassadors were named as such to inspire, encourage and celebrate African American Children. They will appear on the infant and toddler merchandise, as well as words of positivity, as it important for our young children to see images of themselves and know they are loved and important.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGPev_0ckTOp4h00
Photo Courtesy Of EPI Media Group/Cocoa Baby Love, LLCTasha Neal Candid (Frame Photography)

Veronica Charnell: Why do you feel your target audience are Mothers 35-45 years old?

Penelope McCown : My target audience are women like me. I am someone who experienced and understands that the journey to conceive is not always easy, or conventional. And while there are most definitely younger women who experience difficulties having a child, the ages of 35-45 are most often the age group who struggle as fertility decreases with age. Also Cocoa Baby Love is a luxury brand. Women in this age group are more likely to desire high end products for their children as their journey to motherhood many times was long awaited and anticipated.

Veronica Charnell: Why did you decide to name your company Cocoa Baby Love?

Penelope McCown : I decided to name my company Cocoa Baby Love because of my daughter, Priya. One of my nicknames for her is “Baby Love”. Because my brand is geared towards African American infants and toddlers and supports African American women, it was only fitting that I named my brand “Cocoa Baby Love”

Veronica Charnell: You desire to create a community of Black Women who had difficulty conceiving a child. What type of support activities will you provide in this group?

Penelope McCown : I have really big plans for the impact and support that Cocoa Baby Love will provide. I’ve started with plans to create a strong community on social media. I currently have a Facebook Live series called “Pieces of Penelope” where I provide an informative and candid take on my infertility journey. Guests that I have on the show also struggled with fertility and they are able to share their journeys and their stories as well all in hopes to inspire others. This is an honest and open dialog where I encourage women to support women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDW7q_0ckTOp4h00
Photo Courtesy Of EPI Media Group/Cocoa Baby Love, LLCTasha Neal Candid (Frame Photography)

Veronica Charnell: Can you give us a sneak peak of your Black Friday or Christmas Sales?

Penelope McCown : My product line will be released soon in the next few months so stay tuned.

Veronica Charnell: Why do you feel there is a lack of brands representing African American Women with infertility issues?

Penelope McCown : I feel that there is a lack of brands such as this because infertility, especially in the African American community, is generally not openly discussed and is a very private issue. While there have been celebrities most recently that have shared their infertility journeys, it is not a topic that is usually discussed openly among most African American women, especially on a large platform. Therefore many suffer in silence. Infertility is considered taboo in the African American community. It is unfortunate because disparities do exist. Through my brand I strive to provide knowledge and bring awareness to this issue so that African American women feel supported in their journeys and know they are not alone. Please follow me on Instagram and Facebook at @CocoaBabyLove.

Media & Booking Inquiries:

Contact: PRTeam@epimediagroup.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an Entertainment & Lifestyle Contributor who loves to produce quality content in Entertainment, Lifestyle, Food, & Business. On IG: @iam_ladyveronica Website: https://veronicacharnell.com/veronica-charnell-media/

Greenville, NC
72 followers

More from Veronica Charnell Media

Greenville, NC

Why You Need to Visit Basil’s Restaurant & Pizzeria For Dinner

Photo Courtesy of Basil’s Restaurant PizzeriaBasil’s Pizza. Basil‘s Restaurant & Pizzeria Was a Win for Friday Night Dinner. Basil's Restaurant & Pizzeria was on my mind Friday night when I was trying to decide what to eat for dinner. I decided to feature this local restaurant, because of the level of customer service I received from this business.

Read full story

Up Close and Personal With Celebrity Fitness Trainer Mac Solomon

Photo Courtesy Of MVR Public Relations/Mac SolomonMac Solomon. Mac Solomon said, "My only regret is that I wish I could have had the information I have now, so I could have started sooner."

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Dr. Leslie Matthews Talks about How Essential Vitamin D is to Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle

Photo Courtesy Of EPI Media Group/Dr. Leslie MatthewsEPI Media Group. Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews is a Professor of Surgery, and the Director of Surgical Critical Care at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA. Dr. Matthews is Known as one of the “Top Vitamin D experts in the world,” Focusing his career on the study of Vitamin D deficiency in surgical intensive care patients, where he has been investigating the positive effect of Vitamin D therapy on critically ill patients.

Read full story
Atlantic City, NJ

Talasia Offers Up Inspiration Ahead of Her Upcoming Single Release in Atlantic City

Gospel Recording Artist Talasia performs “Everybody Gon See” live in concert. WHAT: The professionally trained gospel singer delivers her new single to reaffirm one’s never-ending ability to overcome life’s challenges. With special guests and appearances, Talasia seeks to duplicate the kingdom of God through vocal entertainment.

Read full story

Coffee Enthusiasts Talks About Coffee For The Fall Season

Photo Courtesy of Author Veronica Charnell/CanvaVeronica Charnell. Coffee Lovers around the world talks about the best coffee makers in 2021. Are you looking to upgrade your coffee maker, or change your usual morning coffee? Through out the years, having a cup of Coffee has definitely evolved. Today we have so many different options to chose from. To help you simplify the decision making process, I have gather Coffee Lovers from around the world to offer some recommendations on what type of coffee you need to add to your collection, and what Coffee Maker you should be using.

Read full story

Tyler Perry’s “Ruthless” Star Anthony Bless Talks About His Journey to Stardom

Photo Courtesy of MVR Public Relations/Anthony BlessColleen Allison Barajas. Anthony Bless said, “I had to "sacrifice" because I was so relentless about achieving my goals, but if it was not for those sacrifices I would’ve never made it to this point.

Read full story

Ashley Everett and Jay Burton Talk About The Key to a Healthier Lifestyle

Photo Courtesy Of Ashley Everett & Jay BurtonAshley Everett. Beyoncé Dance Captain, Ashley Everett, and Jay Burton said The 80/20 rule is more effective when we are consistently exercising on a weekly basis.

Read full story

Music Director Kim Burse Makes History at Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration

Music Director, Kim Burse has been a noteworthy leader in the music space for over 20 years. I can remember discovering Kim Burse gift when I was watching BET’s Black Girls Rock Award Show, and the Super Bowl Half Time Performance Show. It was an honor for me to have the opportunity to interview her for my radio show a little over a year ago.

Read full story

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Comedian El Gordo Mamon (Julian Gonzalez)

Photo Courtesy Of The MVR Public Relations/El Gordo Mamon@juanavilaphotgraphy/Juan Avila. El Gordo Mamon said, “Being a Latino in this country means a lot because I know the challenges and sacrifices my father went through to provide for his family”.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

The Avidity Awards Opens Up with a Meet & Greet Networking Event

Photo Courtesy of Avidity AwardsDerrick Huggins/Avidity Awards. Founder of the Avidity Awards, Derrick Huggins wanted the Pre-Show Event to be less formal, and more comfortable to allow attendees to network, and meet their Clubhouse friends in person. Due to the Pandemic, networking events has become more virtual. The Meet & Greet Event was a safe social environment to connect with other Professionals in the Entertainment Industry. The event was held at The Living Room Located in Mt. Holly, NC.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy