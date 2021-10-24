Ashley Everett and Jay Burton Talk About The Key to a Healthier Lifestyle

Photo Courtesy Of Ashley Everett & Jay Burton Ashley Everett

Beyoncé Dance Captain, Ashley Everett, and Jay Burton said The 80/20 rule is more effective when we are consistently exercising on a weekly basis.

With everything going on in the world right now, we are distracted by what we see on the News, Social Media, and from our own personal affairs. We can not afford to allow these things to keep us from a Healthier Lifestyle. In order to see realistic results, we have to become more physically active on a daily basis.

There are two individuals I follow religiously on Instagram who has motivated me to start exercising more. According to their Instagram Stories, they make exercising appear more fun, more appealing, and it’s Just a VIBE. I had the pleasure to talk with Fitness Gurus, Ashley Everett & Jay Burton about staying motivated to exercise weekly, and their new company called Cachet which offers premium CBD infused Products.

Veronica Charnell: What advice can you give someone who just started their journey to a healthier lifestyle?

Jay Burton: I would tell them to start counting the small wins and not get caught up in trying to change their exercise & eating habits overnight (ex: celebrate working out & eating healthy consistently for a week)

Ashley Everett: Stay consistent!!! If it’s 3 times a week or 6/7, Consistency is key! We all have our days where the bed and ice cream sounds better than sweating in a gym, but you have to show up! Something is better than nothing at all and will only help with your overall journey and self-discipline.

Veronica Charnell: Do you believe the general rule of 80/20 works for most people? ( 80% of weight loss comes from the food we eat, and 20% is from the gym)

Ashley Everett: I do know that diet plays the biggest role in our health, and with the right diet, your work in the gym definitely pays off more! I’ve seen it first hand from experience. I could do the same workout with a terrible diet for months and not see the results I’m looking for. But once I clean up my diet, results start to come in, while doing those same workouts! So yes maybe I do agree with the 80/20 rule, but everyone and everybody is different, so you have to find what works best for you!

Jay Burton: Yes I do believe the 80/20 rules work for most people because it directly correlates with the amount of time in the daily life you spend working out and consuming food. The saying I like to use is “ You can’t outwork a bad diet” meaning no matter how much you work out if your eating habits are not consistently healthy then you won’t see the results!

Veronica Charnell: How can someone stay motivated to keep going to the gym even when they do not see any results?

Ashley Everett: Find your joy in exercising. I know for me it’s become my ME time, where I’m not distracted by my phone, or work, or any outside life, but I know I’m truly dedicating this time to me, my physical health, & my mental health! Invest in you and the reward is incomparable!!!

Jay Burton: Trusting & falling in love with the process of starting a healthier lifestyle & not focusing solely on the results. Because if you workout consistently & eat healthily, the results are inevitable. Celebrating the daily wins helps achieve the monthly results.

Veronica Charnell: You and Ashley Everett created your own brand called Cachet. Can you tell us more about your company?

Jay Burton: Yes we created our own premium CBD-infused product brand. We thought it would be beneficial to ourselves, other athletes, entertainers, or the everyday active person to have products that they can use on a daily basis to help Revive, Recover & Relax the body with all-natural quality CBD. We Wanted the same products that we stand by to be available to our friends, family & fans.

Ashley Everett: Cachet was birthed just before the pandemic & honesty I think we launched at a perfect time! With so many people being forced to stay home & create a new way of livelihood, we really wanted to make people aware of CBD and all its benefits!

Cachet Brands it’s made to revive, recover & relax! As someone who has used my body as my instrument all my life, taking care of my body is incredibly important to me. From the inside out!

Cachet Brands allows me to incorporate CBD into my lifestyle conveniently and effectively!

Veronica Charnell: What Delta-8 THC Gummies Relaxation?

Jay Burton: Our Delta 8 relaxation gummies are our most popular product. Our Delta 8 gummies contain premium CBD , 0.3 % THC & low in sugar. The gummies give you a calm relaxing feeling without the intense psychoactive feeling received from marijuana edibles.

Veronica Charnell: Can your Body Balm product relax the muscle, and offer relief for joint pain?

Ashley Everett: Yes. His body balm is a personal favorite product as it, rubs on easily, smells great, and relieving the aches and pains I may be experiencing.

Jay Burton: Oh yes, our Body Balm is amazing. It relaxes muscle & joint pain without giving off the heavy menthol scent. Once you rub it on you will start to feel the relaxing sensation hitting the muscle & joints almost immediately! It works fast and lasts.

Veronica Charnell: I notice you use your own body weight as resistance when you are working out. How beneficial is this method?

Ashley Everett: I am a firm believer in bodyweight workouts still getting the job done! I can now do push-ups thanks to bodyweight workouts. I used to say if I was hanging off the edge of a cliff and no one was around, would I be able to lift myself up to survive?! The answer used to be no. With bodyweight workouts I now would be able to save myself!!! Dramatic I know lol but it’s true!!

Jay Burton: Yes, I love doing bodyweight workouts. I think they are super beneficial for all experience levels. They can help beginners learn proper form & technique without being restricted by weights. Also super beneficial for those with joint pain, because it still allows for an intense workout without putting unneeded pressure on the knees and other body parts that may have pain.

Veronica Charnell: Why did you name your company Cachet?

Jay Burton: We decided on “Cachet” as the name for our brand because it is Prestigious and means to be respected or admired. We thought those things represented us and the brand perfectly.

Ashley Everett: We like the word Cachet and its meaning: the state of being respected or admired; prestige.

Veronica Charnell: Are you planning on releasing new products in the future?

Jay Burton: Yes we are currently working with manufacturers to create new products and accessories to expand our Cachet Brands product line. (Ex: Headwraps , CBD infused drinks)

Ashley Everett: Absolutely! Stay tuned because we plan on it soon!