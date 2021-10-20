Music Director Kim Burse Makes History at Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t7at_0cXR9YtF00
Photo Courtesy of Kim BurseKimberly Burse

Music Director, Kim Burse has been a noteworthy leader in the music space for over 20 years.

I can remember discovering Kim Burse gift when I was watching BET’s Black Girls Rock Award Show, and the Super Bowl Half Time Performance Show. It was an honor for me to have the opportunity to interview her for my radio show a little over a year ago.

Kim Burse is a Bona Fide Jewel to the Entertainment Industry overall. Kim’s recent post on Instagram inspired me to feature this amazing Black Woman. For the last six seasons Walt Disney has allowed Kim Burse to embraced the title of First Black Woman Musical Director/ Musical Overseer of their Holiday Show. Recently, Kim Burse obtain Superstar status when she become the First Black Woman Music Director for Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary, because 50th Anniversary’s only come once this means Kim has obtained another accolade under her belt.

As a Music Director, Kim Burse has been a noteworthy leader in the music space for over 20 years. She has worked alongside many distinguished music directors including Ricky Minor, Ray Chew and Shelia E. Her work includes collaborations with Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Brandy, Destiny’s Child, Nelly, Monica, Queen Latifah, and more. In addition, she’s provided music direction to major network television specials for Fox, BET, ABC / Disney, and HBO.

From handling an entire musical department to arranging a single song for a performance, Kim's unique skill in reinventing sound is like no other.

