Urgent Call for Continued Water Conservation Amid Low Levels in Woodstock Aqueduct

The Woodstock Aqueduct is urging customers to continue conserving water due to critically low levels in the water tank. The current usage levels are preventing proper replenishment and a 'DO NOT DRINK' order remains in effect. The Aqueduct is collaborating with state authorities to bring in and install a pipe for water testing, in hope of obtaining drinking approval.

The Aqueduct anticipates that the pipe installation and testing may be completed by the middle of next week, with updates to be provided as they become available. In the meantime, customers can access bottled water from the local Emergency Services Building.