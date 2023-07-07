Megan Sullivan, VP of Government Affairs, Appointed to Act 250 Stakeholder Steering Committee

Megan Sullivan, Vice President of Government Affairs, has been chosen to join the Stakeholder Steering Committee for a legislative report on updating the Act 250 Program.

This committee was formed in June 2023 by the Natural Resources Board (NRB) and consists of 16 leaders from various sectors.

Its main objective is to facilitate discussions and find consensus on updating the Act 250 program.

Sullivan's appointment reflects her expertise and the Vermont Chamber's commitment to advancing the state's economy.

She will contribute her economic development experience to ensure the needs of Vermont businesses are considered.