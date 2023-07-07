Outdoor Safety: Essential Tips for Hikers and Rescue Operations

In an article adapted from a presentation by Drew Clymer, Vermont's Search and Rescue Coordinator, he emphasizes the importance of being prepared and taking safety precautions while hiking. Clymer, who has extensive experience in backcountry emergency response, advises hikers to choose their partners thoughtfully and to hike in groups whenever possible. He suggests considering factors such as fitness levels, hiking objectives, and skills when selecting hiking partners.

Another crucial safety measure Clymer emphasizes is leaving detailed plans with someone responsible. By providing information on the specific trail, expected start and end times, and the number of people in the group, search and rescue personnel can efficiently locate hikers in case of an emergency. It is also recommended to inform the emergency contact about communication plans, such as checking in via text, and to provide descriptions of the hikers' vehicles.

If an emergency occurs, Clymer advises hikers to call for help as soon as they suspect they might need it. He emphasizes the importance of remaining calm and providing essential information, such as the number of people in the party, location, and condition of the injured person (if applicable). Hikers are encouraged to be their own first responders and ensure they have necessary supplies like extra clothing, food, water, a headlamp, and a first aid kit.

While cell phones can be helpful, Clymer cautions that they are not infallible. Limited service in remote areas and quick battery drain are potential issues. He recommends using other devices for navigation and preserving the phone's battery for emergencies. Additionally, he suggests carrying personal locater beacons, like the Garmin InReach, as they do not rely on cell signals and can send distress messages.

By following these safety guidelines, hikers can increase their chances of a successful rescue operation in case of an emergency.