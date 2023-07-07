Launching the VT Community EVSE Grant Program: $7 Million in Funding Available for Charging Installations

The VT Community EVSE Grant Program was recently launched by the Agency of Commerce & Community Development. It offers $7 million in funding through the VT Department of Housing & Community Development, administered by Green Mountain Power in partnership with ACCD.
Incentives are available for various types of charging installations, and a Level 3 charging award process will begin later this summer. Applications are open statewide from July 6th, and grants will be issued on a rolling basis until January 2026.Visit here for more details
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
