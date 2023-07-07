Launching the VT Community EVSE Grant Program: $7 Million in Funding Available for Charging Installations

The VT Community EVSE Grant Program was recently launched by the Agency of Commerce & Community Development. It offers $7 million in funding through the VT Department of Housing & Community Development, administered by Green Mountain Power in partnership with ACCD.

Incentives are available for various types of charging installations, and a Level 3 charging award process will begin later this summer. Applications are open statewide from July 6th, and grants will be issued on a rolling basis until January 2026.