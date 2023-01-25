Thousands of PayPal accounts were hacked for using vulnerable passwords

PayPal Logo Photo by Getty Images

One of the main problems for users who have several services on the Internet is the need for quick and easy access to each of these services, which causes them to use the same password in different services.

Using the same password everywhere or using “recycled” passwords is a source of vulnerability in Internet service accounts.

This caused some 35,000 PayPal accounts to be hacked as of early December 2022, allowing the attacker to gain access through a security breach caused by a credential stuffing hack.

The attack consists of a simple step where they must only use previously leaked data in order to log into the victim's PayPal account. This works since other platforms have been hacked before and obviously many users were using the same password on PayPal. Of course, if a user doesn't reuse the password across multiple services, then they'd be a bit safer.

The attack on the 35,000 PayPal account supposes a leak of important information, since this would allow the attacker to have access to sensitive information such as tax information, purchase history and even access to the bank account connected to the online payment platform. .

Although PayPal acknowledged that just over 35,000 accounts were hacked between December 6 and 8, 2022, they stated that everything is fixed and the security breach no longer exists. According to the company, all the compromised accounts were detected on time and the password of each one was reset in a short time.

It is important that as a user you have unique passwords for each platform, even more so if it is for financial services.

Source: Paypal, BT

--------------------------------------------------

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology and Cryptocurrencies. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me press@vctsv.com

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)