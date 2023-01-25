Thousands of PayPal accounts were hacked for using vulnerable passwords

INSIDE News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBMwe_0kR58zIm00
PayPal LogoPhoto byGetty Images

One of the main problems for users who have several services on the Internet is the need for quick and easy access to each of these services, which causes them to use the same password in different services.

Using the same password everywhere or using “recycled” passwords is a source of vulnerability in Internet service accounts.

This caused some 35,000 PayPal accounts to be hacked as of early December 2022, allowing the attacker to gain access through a security breach caused by a credential stuffing hack.

The attack consists of a simple step where they must only use previously leaked data in order to log into the victim's PayPal account. This works since other platforms have been hacked before and obviously many users were using the same password on PayPal. Of course, if a user doesn't reuse the password across multiple services, then they'd be a bit safer.

The attack on the 35,000 PayPal account supposes a leak of important information, since this would allow the attacker to have access to sensitive information such as tax information, purchase history and even access to the bank account connected to the online payment platform. .

Although PayPal acknowledged that just over 35,000 accounts were hacked between December 6 and 8, 2022, they stated that everything is fixed and the security breach no longer exists. According to the company, all the compromised accounts were detected on time and the password of each one was reset in a short time.

It is important that as a user you have unique passwords for each platform, even more so if it is for financial services.

Source: Paypal, BT

--------------------------------------------------

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology and Cryptocurrencies. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me press@vctsv.com

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# PayPal# CyberSecurity# Money# Technology# Hack

Comments / 3

Published by

Daily news about Business, Science, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment.

N/A
2K followers

More from INSIDE News

Kanye West "YE" is being investigated for attacking a woman

The controversies continue to persecute the rapper now called "YE" since according to the Page Six medium, he is under police investigation. The police investigation focuses on Kanye's assault on a woman after "ripping the phone out of the hands" of a woman and throwing it when she was filming it.

Read full story

JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.

Read full story
108 comments

TikTok: New update allows you to send direct messages to any user, while U.S. tries to ban them

In recent weeks, the United States government has begun to block the Chinese social network in different states of the country to prevent possible espionage and dissemination of propaganda that benefits the Asian country. Still, TikTok continues with its operations and continues to release its app to offer new features to users.

Read full story

More than 200 Android and iOS apps have malware and can steal your money and other personal data

An article published by Tom's Guide mentions 203 apps that contain malware. These apps were detected on Google Play and iOS, and despite the fact that several of them have already been removed, several had millions of downloads.

Read full story
7 comments

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Review: and other headphones with up to 73% discount at Amazon

Samsung continually keeps pace with Apple by boosting its technology and creating a competitor for every product released by Apple or other brands. This time, Samsung is facing off with mid-range headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC), the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

Read full story

Apple plans to launch its own Search Engine and other products to compete against Google

Apple seeks to expand its market share in the advertising sector, we can see this with the company's new policies for mobile devices and computer equipment, which limit the information that companies such as Google, Microsoft, and META can obtain from their users.

Read full story
3 comments

FBI hacks and dismantles a large blackmail network on the Dark Internet. They don't arrest anyone.

The hacker group called HIVE was dedicated to blackmailing companies, schools, financial institutions, hospitals, and governments. The mode of operation of this company was through the Dark Internet, blocking access to essential systems with encryption and demanding a "ransom" for providing the password with which the company programmers could put their systems back into operation.

Read full story

NASA: Confirms the discovery of two new planets in habitable zones

Alongside a red dwarf star located 16 light-years away, NASA found two Earth-mass planets orbiting the star. Both planets are in the habitable zone of the dwarf star since they orbit at the correct distance that would allow liquid water to form on the surface if it had the right atmosphere.

Read full story
3 comments

More than 315,000 layoffs have occurred by companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Google

More than 315,000 layoffs have occurred in the technology sector in recent months, with Amazon, Facebook, and Google being the main companies that have reduced many collaborators.

Read full story

Banks with which you can obtain credit to buy your house with ITIN

The ITIN is an essential tool for non-Americans, since it allows you to access Social Security benefits, authorizes you to work in the country, and allows you to manage your credit score. All this without forgetting that the main reason for the ITIN is to be able to declare taxes correctly.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York

The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.

Read full story
57 comments

Elon Musk seeks to raise $3,000 million to deal with Twitter's debt

The economic problems in Twitter do not stop, so Elon Musk has been looking for a way to make a new fundraiser that allows him to help pay a debt of 13,000 million for the purchase of the company, according to Bloomberg reported by sources close.

Read full story
1 comments

Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso

For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.

Read full story
26 comments

Spotify lays off 6% of its employees.

Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are some of the companies that have added to the more than 300,000 layoffs that have occurred since the beginning of 2022. This is a big problem for the already saturated unemployment.

Read full story

Twitter does not pay rent and is sued

Apparently $44 billion dollars is not enough to buy and properly manage the social network, as economic problems are piling up on Twitter's doorstep. Now the owner of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, he has sued the company for not paying rent, adding to a list of rent creditors that have plagued the company since Musk bought it last year.

Read full story
Virginia State

Google is sued by 8 states and the Department of Justice for monopoly control

Google is sued by the Department of Justice and 8 states, as they allege that the technology company has shown anti-competitive conduct to take control over Internet advertising.

Read full story
1 comments

Apple Reality Pro: Augmented reality and virtual reality glasses without controls. Leaked details

The world's most valued technology company, Apple, bets on an augmented reality device. The company would be projecting sales of 1 million devices in the first year of launch.

Read full story

The new iPhone 15 Pro: The new iPhone will have a redesign similar to the Apple Watch, according to rumors

Render concept design of iPhone 15 Pro MaxPhoto byAntonio De Rosa of ADR Studios. The rumors about the new iPhone do not stop. To date, it is expected that Apple is finalizing the design before starting production tests and this brings waves of information about iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro that become more considerable.

Read full story
6 comments

TikTok could be banned throughout the United States

The conflict between the United States and the Chinese social platform, TikTok, does not stop, which has caused almost half of the US states, TikTok has been partially or completely blocked from government devices and in some universities.

Read full story
308 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy