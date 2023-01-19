Amazon and Microsoft confirm the dismissal of more than 28,000 employees and AI has to do with decisions

Photo by Veny West - Getty Images

By Veny West

The crisis in technology companies is not over yet, since Microsoft and Amazon are joined by companies such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), SalesForce and Twitter in the massive layoffs of employees for a few months.

The mass layoffs continue as Amazon announced 18,000 layoffs at the same time Microsoft announced 10,000 layoffs adding to the confirmed layoffs in previous months.

According to a Business Insider report, the email sent by Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, indicated that the decision is due to the recession that has occurred (attributed to the conflict in Ukraine) and even more importantly, the company's commitment and integration into artificial intelligence included in its processes and products such as Windows.

For its part, Amazon confirmed massive layoffs in the United States, Canada, and Costa Rica via a layoff letter to more than 18,000 employees issued by Doug Herrington, the company's global retail chief.

The reason for the layoffs from Amazon is aimed at investing in the expansion of other sections, being able to continue maintaining affordable prices and fast shipping for its customers.

Herrington included in the letter that all former employees will receive assistance for the transition they are suffering due to the company, and among the "benefits" mentioned, he highlights 60 days of salary compensation without working and additional weeks in severance pay, with the hope that it can be a support for the labor reinsertion of its former collaborators.

Last November, Amazon would have laid off 10,000 employees, which adds up to a total of 28,000 layoffs in the last 3 months.

The employment situation in the technology industry does not seem to improve since 300,000 layoffs have been made since 2022 and it seems that it will not end yet.

