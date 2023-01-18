Joe Biden will visit the areas affected by storms in California next Thursday with financial aid

Photo by Getty Images

By Veny West // NewsBreak

Several areas of California have been devastated by a series of storms that killed at least 19 people.

The White House has announced that the President of the United States, Joe Biden will be visiting the affected areas in the state of California to meet with local authorities and assess additional aid needed to rebuild the damage caused by the storms.

Last Saturday there were river overflows and flooding in urban areas and agricultural lands caused by heavy rains that fell on the Pacific coast.

According to a report from the National Weather Service (NWS), it is expected that the series of rains may end soon since the weekend is estimated to have “drier weather in California” and the southwestern United States.

Last Sunday, Biden would have approved the catastrophe declaration in the states of California and Alabama, affected for several weeks by a strong storm.

Photo by Getty Images

According to a study NWS report, some areas of California have registered abundant rains for three weeks that normally occur in a whole year, suffering historical levels of rain and snow, for which millions of people have been left without services such as electricity and causing evacuations.

The data included in the NWS report specifies that more than 45 cm of rain has fallen in San Francisco since last December 26.

-------------------------------------------------------

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)