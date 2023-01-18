New cryptocurrency scam: Crypto users were scammed and have lost all their savings and even credits

Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

By Veny West

For a few weeks now, many users of a cryptocurrency investment platform have reported that they stopped receiving their payments and are no longer allowed to make withdrawals of ‘their earnings’ and investments.

GOARBIT is a multilevel cryptocurrency investment platform that promised returns of 30% per month with compound interest in the highly volatile cryptocurrency market, in addition, it offered commissions to its users if they referred more users.

The cryptocurrency investment platform allowed anyone over the age of 18 to invest Ethereum and Bitcoin currencies to receive daily returns of 1.5% or monthly returns of 30% and additional commissions if you referred friends and family to invest with it.

This type of investment referral service in many countries is illegal and is normally a red flag indicator to define whether it is a scam or not, however, users ignored this feature of the platform and the referrals made GOARBIT able to Get a lot of users in a short time.

Several users indicated that they had deposited all their savings in the hope of multiplying them in a short time, some even invested money from credits, since with a monthly return it is "easy" to pay the fee for a low-interest loan.

Throughout 2022, cryptocurrencies had a significant decline, losing 2 thirds of their market capitalization, even so, the platform maintained fixed returns, a practice that cannot be maintained in regulated investment markets such as FOREX or Shares.

These types of "refer and earn" platforms in financial services are considered pyramidal, which means that if users stop referring or "earnings" exceed income, potential scammers are no longer left to close their platforms and not give more answers.

So far, there is no more information about any statement from the company and it is not known if users will be able to withdraw their money or if it is simply a 'delay' in the management of assets by the platform.

