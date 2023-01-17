New release from Apple with more powerful Macs and a new Mac Mini

Mac Mini Photo by Apple.com

This Tuesday Apple announced new MacBook computers that can be configured with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

On the other hand, a new desktop computer has also been launched which curiously has the name of 'Mac Mini'.

The new Mac Mini also includes the new M2 Pro chips, which satisfies the users who asked for a more powerful Mac Mini than its predecessor, since the Mac Mini M1 was insufficient considering performance and lifespan of 5 years or more.

Regarding the power offered by the new M2 chips, the M2 Pro offers up to 12-core CPU and up to 19-core GPU with 32GB fast unified memory, on the other hand, the M2 Max is an upgraded version based on M2 Pro. , which includes a GPU with up to 38 cores, double the bandwidth of up to 400GB/s and offers up to 96GB of unified memory.

M2 Pro brings power to take on even more demanding projects. The up to 12‑core CPU and next‑generation Neural Engine make pro workflows fly — from sorting and editing thousands of images to running computational fluid dynamics simulations. And the up-to 19‑core GPU drives a huge boost in graphics performance for both work and play. - Apple

One of the things that surprises is the new prices of Mac Mini, since being configured with an M2 chip it has a base price of $599, however, the fact of including the M2 Pro chip would amount to $1,299, which makes it affordable for most Mac users. At these prices you have to add a screen, keyboard, mouse and speakers or headphones, since it is not included.

Regarding the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, which, being portable, does have everything you need to get out of the box and start working, the starting price is $1,999 for its 14-inch model and $2,499 for the 16-inch model.

This time Apple did not do the typical press event, but released a 19-minute video explaining the new products launched.

