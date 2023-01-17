Documents found in Joe Biden's possession could be a danger to national security

President of the United States of America, Joe Biden. Photo by Getty Images

By Veny West // NewsBreak

The finding of classified documents stored unofficially by the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, led the former head of the Intelligence Committee of the House of Representatives, Adam Schiff, to warn that it could constitute a risk to national security, for which reason it is recommended that it be analyzed by experts.

Joe Biden would have seconded Schiff's statement stating:

I don't think we can exclude that possibility. - Joe Biden (On the risk to national security)

In addition, he compared this situation with the case of the classified material that was found by the authorities in the Mar-a-Lago residence of former President Donald Trump.

We have requested an evaluation in the intelligence community of the Mar-a-Lago documents. I think we should get the same assessment of the documents" found in the possession of the current US president - Adam Schiff

But what are these findings about?

In November 2022, various documents from when Joe Biden was vice president (2009-2017), were found in the private office of the current tenant of the White House at the Peen Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a “Think Tank” launched in 2018 that manages academic programs and events on foreign policy.

On Thursday, January 12, the White House confirmed that Joe Biden's lawyers discovered an additional 10 classified documents in the garage of his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, despite the fact that none of them were marked as 'top secret'.

Despite the fact that the Government of the United States of America denies any guilt, they assure that the documents "were inadvertently misplaced", however, the Department of Justice is investigating whether the president handled confidential records improperly, which could constitute a crime.

