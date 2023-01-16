New York City, NY

MetroCard will be phased out soon: Here's everything you need to know about OMNY, its successor

Veny West

Photo byGetty Images

By Veny West

Last week I wrote about OMNY and the release of the MetroCard for public transportation in New York City.

In this article, I want to add valuable information about OMNY and how it will work, the predecessor of MetroCard after almost 3 decades of existence.

OMNY Focuses on Contactless Payment System to Make Public Transportation Easier and Faster in the New York Region

The OMNY solution proposes 2 modalities:

  1. Link credit card to a smartphone to pay with a contactless device when approaching OMNY device.
  2. OMNY reloadable card that would also have contactless payment functionality.

When OMNY is used as a digital wallet on the smartphone, people will not have to wait in line to take public transport, since the platform will take charge of directly charging the linked credit or debit card and will automatically set it, in addition, offers free travel coverage based on usage.

On the other hand, users who do not have the recourse of a bank card and need to use the service in cash may purchase the reloadable OMNY Card that will be available in stores and pharmacies to be purchased with various payment methods, including cash.

The use will be as simple as going to the OMNY device, zooming in on the screen, and receiving the "GO" confirmation, which indicates that everything is in order and the touch was successful.

MetroCard at a reduced rate.

MetroCard users who had a reduced fare will be able to apply for the OMNY reduced fare to maintain the same benefits using the preferred payment method, smartphone, or reloadable card.

Users who want to transfer their reduced fare MetroCard benefit to OMNY must create an OMNY account (https://omny.info/register) with their MetroCard in hand.

MetroCard will continue to be available and will be replaced in the course of 2024, however, it is a good time to get to know OMNY and adapt to the change.

