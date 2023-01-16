Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocols

Photo by Texas A&M University

Cryptocurrency adoption continues to rise and universities are not far behind. On this occasion, Texas A&M, one of the largest universities in the United States, will offer courses on Bitcoin.

74,000 students will benefit according to associate professor Korok Ray

I will be teaching the first ever Bitcoin class at Texas A&M this spring! -@KoroRay Twitter

In this new study program “Programming Bitcoin” that Texas A&M will offer, students will be able to learn how to build a Bitcoin library from scratch.

As Ray stressed, getting approval from the competent body of the school's curriculum committee was very difficult and took months of processes to achieve.

It took months to get this class approved, but we made it! Getting Bitcoin into the curriculum is important for the long game. -@KoroRay Twitter

Texas A&M's decision increases the list of universities that already offer courses on cryptocurrencies, which do include:

Harvard University

MIT

Oxford University

Cornell University

University of California at Berkeley

National University of Singapore

and now, Texas A&M

Part of the challenges that Blockchain technologies contemplate are the legal and regulatory implications since it is a market with many uncertainties and in recent months massive losses have occurred for its users both in scams and sudden bankruptcies of exchange platforms.

Jimmy Song is the Bitcoin expert in charge of teaching this specialized course on Bitcoin.

