Binance US is authorized to acquire bankrupt exchange Voyager Digital

Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

Michael Wiles of the United States bankruptcy court granted Binance US first instance approval to purchase Voyager Digital assets.

In December 2022, Binance US would have announced its interest in the acquisition of Voyager, which led to an agreement between both platforms for more than $1 billion.

Initially, US financial regulators and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) expressed doubts and opposed Binance US's takeover of Voyager Digital. Voyager Digital executives reportedly attempted to address concerns raised by CFIUS to expedite the acquisition process.

The Binance US proposal includes a cash payment of $20 million and the transfer of Voyager users to the Binance US platform. In addition, clients will have access to withdraw funds and recover up to 51% of the value of their assets lost due to the bankruptcy of the Voyager exchange.

This is excellent news for Voyager users and Binance users in general, as it shows the strength and interest of the latter in keeping the cryptographic ecosystem healthy and reliable.

Despite the fact that Binance US received authorization from the judge, it is still waiting for the approval of the creditors and other approval from the court to complete the operation.

Until then, Voyager could be forced to liquidate all of its available assets to repay as much as possible to all clients, which would mean a much lower payback than the 51% offered by Binance US.

Source: Binance, Voyager Digital, FXStreet.

-------------------------------------------------------

You can receive news for free in the NewsBreak App. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)