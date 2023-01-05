Twitter hacked: Data of 235 million Twitter users are exposed for free

Photo by Akshar Dave🌻 on Unsplash

By Veny West / NewsBreak

More than 400 million user data was hacked in July 2022 by the hacker known as Ryushi. These data would have been put up for sale on the 'Breached' hacking forum.

Note: At the end a tool to see if your data is filtered on the internet.

The hacker hoped to sell the data of more than 400 million users in about 63GB of information for $200,000 USD to Twitter on the condition of not disseminating said information, however, the hacker's forecast did not materialize and he decided to release 235 million pieces of data. for free.

Apparently, this data does not compromise financial information or sensitive data such as passwords, but the usernames and phone numbers of 400 million users, which would allow for massive personalized phishing campaigns.

The database originally put up for sale contained email addresses, phone numbers and even usernames, prompting the Irish Data Protection Commission to investigate whether Twitter was complying with data protection regulations.

It is not yet known why the hacker decided to publish the data without any compensation, but it is logical to think that it is a maneuver to pressure Twitter to pay the aforementioned $200,000.

The Cybernews website enabled a tool that compiles leaked databases in recent years, and they assured that they introduced the leaked data of this hack. To find out if your email or phone number was leaked, you can check it at the following link: https://cybernews.com/personal-data-leak-check/

