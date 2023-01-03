Apple is discontinuing the iPad mini 3 and it will no longer be supported in software or hardware

Veny West

Apple iPad mini 3 Gen

As usual, Apple declares its products obsolete after 7 years after the last date of public distribution, which causes the 3rd generation iPad mini to be obsolete this month.

The third-generation iPad mini will not be able to be updated in the operating system, in addition, it will not be possible to repair it in associated stores or authorized Apple providers.

When the third-generation iPad mini was released alongside the iPad Air in 2014, the iPad mini was the most popular iPad, integrating an A7 chip and a home button with Touch ID. This iPad was the ideal option for those looking for a device with the correct size to read books or browse the Internet comfortably.

Starting today, the third-generation iPad mini shares a spot among obsolete iPads on Apple's list.

  • iPad mini Wi-Fi, 16GB.
  • iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, 16 GB.
  • iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular, MM, 16 GB.
  • iPad Mini Wi-Fi.
  • iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular
  • iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM).
  • iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular (TD-LTE).
  • iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi.
  • iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular.
  • iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (MM).
  • iPad [original].
  • iPad 3G.
  • iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi.
  • iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular.
  • iPad (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular (VZ).
  • iPad Wi-Fi.
  • iPad Wi-Fi + 3G.
  • iPad Wi-Fi + 4G.
  • iPad Wi-Fi + 4G (Verizon).
  • iPad 2 WiFi.
  • iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G.
  • iPad 2 Wi-Fi + 3G (Verizon).

Currently, the sixth-generation iPad Mini is available.

Introduced in 2021, with a redesign that offers an 8.3-inch screen and a design very similar to the iPad Air, but in miniature. The sixth-generation iPad mini also features improved cameras and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.

The sixth-generation iPad mini was expected to be Apple's foldable version, however, this information was dismissed entirely on the grounds of a significant price increase.

The sixth generation iPad mini will be arriving at the end of this year, with a new A16 processor, which at the moment has problems in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max.

-------------------------------------------------------

