King Pelé dies at 82 y/o: The only soccer player to win 3 World Cups

Photo by Pelé Twitter

By Veny West / NewsBreak

It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, one of the greatest soccer players of all time. Pelé passed away on December 29, 2022, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered in the world of soccer. Confirmed by his Twitter account.

Born on October 23, 1940 in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Pelé began playing soccer at a young age and made his professional debut for Santos FC at the age of 16. He quickly became a star for the club, leading them to numerous victories in the Brazilian league and the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club competition. Pelé's talent was undeniable, and he was known for his exceptional skill on the ball, his speed and agility, and his ability to score breathtaking goals.

Pelé's fame reached new heights when he was selected to play for the Brazilian national team at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. At the age of just 17, Pelé became the youngest player to ever participate in a World Cup, and he went on to score six goals in the tournament, helping Brazil win their first-ever World Cup. Pelé's performances in the 1958 World Cup made him an international sensation, and he became known as "The King of Soccer" or simply "The King."

Throughout his career, Pelé continued to excel at the club and international level. He won three more World Cups with Brazil in 1962, 1970, and 1994, making him the only player to have won the tournament four times. He also won numerous domestic and international titles with Santos FC, and he was named South American Footballer of the Year three times. Pelé's individual accolades are too numerous to list, but some of the most notable include being named the FIFA World Cup Best Young Player in 1958, the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball in 1970, and the Ballon d'Or in 1970 and 1971.

Pelé's impact on the game of soccer cannot be overstated. He is considered one of the greatest players in history and has inspired generations of players with his skill and passion for the game. His legacy lives on through the memories of those who were fortunate enough to witness his greatness, and he will always be remembered as a true legend of the beautiful game.

Rest in peace, Pelé. 1940 - 2022