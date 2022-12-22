MetaMask Partners with PayPal to Simplify Cryptocurrency Acquisition

MetaMask is one of the largest cryptocurrency self-custody wallets in the world.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

PayPal, the world's largest digital payment system and fiat wallet, partners with MetaMask to make it easy for crypto users to purchase cryptocurrencies on the platform using the popular payment method.

PayPal will be available as MetaMask's in-app payment method for all customers in the United States, excluding Hawaii. The update should come in the next few weeks and will be available through the "Buy" button in MetaMask.

This partnership by MetaMask focuses on ensuring that the ease of access to the offer of cryptocurrencies helps to attract more users to Web3, which could help overcome the 'crypto winter'.

This integration with Paypal will allow our users in the United States to not only easily purchase cryptocurrencies through MetaMask, but also to easily explore the Web3 ecosystem” - Lorenzo Santos - ConsenSys

The service has already been launched for a select group of users who can access the PayPal service in MetaMask from today, however, they are still working to extend the service to the rest of their clients in the United States.

PayPal supports four cryptocurrencies: Ethereum, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. It also has the “Checkout whit Crypto” function, which allows users to buy online using their cryptocurrency balance.

PayPal's push into the world of cryptocurrencies comes from October 2020, when until now, users could only buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies in their accounts, but not transfer them to other wallets.

Source: ConsenSys, PayPal, MetaMask

