Microsoft is interested in buying Netflix, a big bet after the Activision acquisition

According to Routers, Microsoft, one of the largest technology companies in the world and leaders in the computer, video game and video calling sectors, wants to grow more by 2023 with a possible acquisition of another giant, Netflix.

According to Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, the company wants to add a streaming platform to its list of assets by next year.

Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in January of this year, this is now the owner of popular titles and with great history in video games such as Call of Duty and Candy Crush. The deal was for $96 billion and would be the largest acquisition in history, however, the purchase is not yet confirmed, as US regulators have halted the case on antitrust issues and have yet to give their approval.

Another of the large acquisitions of the company that owns the 'Windows' operating system was LinkedIn for $26 billion and Nuance for $20 billion, and Minecraft for $2.5 billion, which shows that the 55-year-old CEO has great affinity for the acquisition of large companies.

But the issue at hand is, would Netflix be willing to sell?

At the moment, the pioneering streaming company is not having a good time, since the individual launch of multiple platforms such as Disney, Amazon Prime, and HBO have caused the loss of important titles and, consequently, the drop in active subscriptions each month.

In early December, Netflix revealed that it lost 1 million subscribers, causing Amazon Prime to become the #1 platform globally with the most active subscribers.

Although the purchase is not confirmed, it is very likely, since it is not the only partnership that Netflix has made with Microsoft, even Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, has a vote on Netflix's board of directors.

One of the businesses that accompany Netflix in its efforts to recover land is video games, having some titles published and free for its mobile subscribers, in addition, it has managed to purchase 6 video game development studios, which goes very hand in hand. with the vision of Microsoft and its Xbox product.

At the moment, the companies do not make any statement in this regard.

Source: Router, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard.

