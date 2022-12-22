Amouranth: Streamer Reveals Record Earnings On Onlyfans And Twitch

The famous content creator Amouranth has had great success on the Twitch platform as a streamer, and her Onlyfans account does not go unnoticed.

Photo by Amouranth

In an interview conducted by Jake Lucky, he asked the streamer what had been the month with the most billing for all her internet activities. Amouranth affirmed that it was difficult to have the exact data because from time to time he has a new record.

I think the biggest thing I've withdrawn, probably, because with Onlyfans you have to withdraw all the time, was like $2 million. This took me about a month and a half - Amouranth in the interview with Jake.

Something that the streamer usually does is have total transparency with their income, and this is surprising because streamers usually do not reveal the amount of billing they make on any of the online content platforms and it always remains a great unknown.

If we compare the figure of 2 million dollars with other streamers, it is undoubtedly astronomical, since directly from income from platforms such as twitch, one of the largest streamers invoices about $150,000 USD each month, according to what was learned from the great leak that it occurred on twitch last year.

Despite the fact that Ibai has other income from electronic sports, sponsorships and others, the simple fact of billing within the platform cannot be compared to that of Amouranth, and this is what makes it now comparable to millionaire soccer players salaries.

If we compare the income of Amouranth vs MLS, the average salary of a player in the MSL is $412,000 USD per season, on the other hand, the average salary of first division players in European leagues amounts to $2.4 million dollars, equally So in the case of a streamer like Ibai, this would be the salary of the soccer players and not the income from prizes or sponsorships.

One fact to take into account and that makes Amouranth's $2 million take on such prominence is that the platforms leave a commission for each transaction in donations and subscriptions, Twitch being the most expensive with 50% of the total income, while Onlyfans takes 20% for subscription and 0% for tips from users.

Source: Jake Lucky, Sport ES, ESB

