VISA will introduce automatic payment of Ethereum wallets without centralized entities

Automatic payments are easy to configure in traditional bank accounts, however, in cryptocurrencies, it is very different, since the funds are not managed by a financial institution, but rather a connection to their own custody must be implemented.

In the proposal, visa announces that it will allow Ethereum holders to set up scheduled payments from their own wallets.

This is a great advance, since it allows those who own Ethereum to use visa technology and their cards without having to resort to banks or centralized financial institutions to carry out transactions.

The "Account Abstraction" concept will use one of Ethereum's main proposals, which is to use smart contracts to be able to automate VISA-driven payments.

VISA will implement StarkNet technology, a level 2 blockchain built on top of Ethereum, to increase performance, as one of the main problems with cryptocurrency transactions is the long processing time.

Directly implementing VISA on the Ethereum network is very challenging as it entails a large volume of transactions that the network is not capable of processing, so the VISA team is working with the Ethereum team to increase the volume capacity. transactional and provide greater security.

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency in the crypto world, as well as being the most widely used decentralized blockchain system that houses thousands of tokens and smart contracts with multiple utilities.

The account abstraction is not yet implemented on Ethereum, but it is expected to be implemented without changes to the network protocol.

