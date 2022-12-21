Twitter bans the publication of links from other platforms such as Facebook, Linktree or Wryhat

Twitter gives once again what to talk about, after launching its policy "Promotion of Alternative Social Platforms Policy", which prohibits promoting other platforms.

Photo by Battenhall on Unsplash

The new policy announced by @TwitterSupport on Sunday morning, it announced what the violation guidelines were and what platforms were prohibited.

The community and other companies did not, including Facebook, which reacted with an emoji to the situation.

On the other hand, Alex Zaccaria CEO of Linktree did not wait and commented the following:

@Elonmusk your proposed update to @Twitter policy, banning creators from linking to other platforms like @Linktree_ , is at its very core anti-creator and antithetical to the open, free Internet on which Twitter was founded. – – This move, banning platforms and limiting interoperability, has real life consequences for those who rely on Twitter to earn a living: its users. | Alex Zaccaria, CEO Linktree

This situation occurred days after the Mastodon account (@joinmastodon) was banned from the platform and subsequently rehabilitated. They did not miss the opportunity and responded ironically with a Tweet

Platforms prohibited from promoting for free include Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, and Triple among others. Furthermore, social link aggregators like Linktr.ee, Wryh.at and Lnk.bio would be banned from the platform, which would significantly hurt those who rely on various social networks to generate money.

The Wryhat Co-Founder and CEO stressed that content creators are the ones who keep the platform active.

Can't self-promote anymore? the creators are the ones who keep the platform active... Platforms like @wryhatcom are necessary so that creators can better connect between social networks. | Euder Villamizar - CEO Wryhat.com

After the community on Twitter was present about the new policy, it was immediately removed and so far there has been no official statement from Twitter or Elon Musk.

Source: Twitter Policy, Wryhat, Linktree

