MoneyGram joins cryptocurrencies for P2P transfers

Remittance platform MoneyGram will open a stablecoin transfer platform and plans to make a deal with El Salvador.

MoneyGram partnered with the Stellar Blockchain to create a money transfer platform focused on stablecoins.

USD Coin (USDC) from Cricle/Coinbase is the stablecoin chosen by MoneyGram so that Stellar users can make transfers between them and withdraw FIAT money with the MoneyGram network.

If a country like El Salvador is going to make Bitcoin have no difference with US dollars in the country, I think consumers through MoneyGram should be able to transfer Bitcoin to El Salvador or transfer dollars and convert them into Bitcoin. – Alex Holmes / Bloomberg.

MoneyGram previously had a deal with Ripple, but they canceled in Q1 2021 after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Ripple.

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, delivers innovative financial solutions to connect the world's communities. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve over 150 million people in the last five years.

About Stellar Development Foundation

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) is a non-profit organization founded in 2014 to support the development and growth of the open-source Stellar network. SDF and Stellar seek to unlock the world's economic potential by making money more fluid, markets more open, and people more empowered. The Foundation helps maintain Stellar's codebase, supports the technical and business communities around Stellar, and is a speaking partner to regulators and institutions.

Sources: MoneyGram, Bloomberg, Stellar