The unknown creator of Shiba Inu eliminates his presence on social networks

On May 30, Ryoshi, the creator and founder of Shiba Inu (SHIB) removed all of his social media posts and blog content, creating uncertainty in the community about the future of the cryptocurrency meme.

Although Ryoshi's disengagement with Shiba Inu (SHIB) was sudden, the price of the coin was not harmed.

Later Shytoshi Kasuma, developer of Shiba Inu (SHIB), published a blog to respond to the thousands of comments on social networks.

Ryoshi was, and is, one of the most successful anonymous founders of any project, ever. Though I don't know his identity, his legacy lives on in the Shib token, Shib Ecosystem and all the projects we foresee to decentralize the world. The ethos of Ryoshi to remain anonymous and have no input on the direction of Shib, makes our mythos even more mystic and impressive. We've built from nothing, never paid an exchange for a listing, and revolutionized "meme" tokens by growing exponentially. While Shiba Inu as a community, brand, token, ideal, and ecosystem is powerful, the macroeconomic environment seems tough, and confusion/chaos is at an all time high. Ultimately, this can make anyone wonder (even me), why leave (fully) now?. I meditated on this, and saw the answer clearly. In most any story where a group must face insurmountable odds, the master disappears and leaves it in the hands of "the apprentice". This is the "you've learned all I can show you..." moment in modern and ancient stories alike, as the hero (or protagonist) turns from a wanderer, to a warrior. (Late Act 2 in the Three Act Structure.) With this in mind, it is befitting that as we grow nearer to a completed Ryoshi's Vision and realizing global decentralization, he would leave it up to us, The Shib Army. -Shytoshi Kusama

After the disappearance of Ryoshi the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose by 3.6% according to CoinMarketCap data, reaching a price of 0.000012 USD per SHIB. Bitcoin's rally brought about the price increase.

